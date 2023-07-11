Final Fantasy 16 Live And Let Live Walkthrough 

Live and Let Live is an investigative side quest in Final Fantasy 16. It can be started by talking to Kveta, the porter. She will be standing beside the Boklad main road.

When you talk to her, she will ask for a favor from you. She wants you to find the Sellsword. She had a thief problem a while back and wanted to know who was behind it. She asked the Sellsword to look into the matter. But she has not heard from him till now. This is where you come in as she asks you to help her.

Here is how you can finish the Live and Let Live in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Live and Let Live in FF16

After the conversation with Kveta, you will be instructed to look around and talk to the locals in the Boklad market. You will need to ask them about a grey-haired Sellsword or Mercenary and his whereabouts.

Talk to the Townsfolk about the mercenary

You will find a refugee standing by the road near Kveta. When you talk to her she will tell you that she had seen a young man with sand in his hair. He had grey hair but he is not the person you are looking for.

Next, the person to talk to is a bit far outside the town. You will need to mount your Chocobo and ride towards her. On your way, you will come across Helldivers which will follow you and attack. These have very low health and can be down by a few hits so remove the annoyance.

After dealing with the creatures, you can talk to the refugee next to her Chocobo. When you inquire about the Sellsword, she will tell you nothing. However, her son will come up and tell you that he went to the cliff of The Steps of the Forgotten. He also shows you which ledge you will need to climb and go up.

Make your way toward the Cliff

When you jump up the cliff, make your way to the place where the Sellsword went. When you move along the path, you will find that there is a colony of Goblins living here.

They have been stealing the grains from the villagers and storing them. The Goblin Prince will also come up and the fight against him will start.

Defeat the Goblin Prince

The Goblin Prince has a lot of health though but doesn’t have much in terms of attack. Just be sure to avoid his Goblin Punch attack and you’ll be fine.

When the Goblin Prince is defeated and you are about to kill it, Josef, the Sellword will run up to you and stop you. He will tell you that the goblin was fighting because he was defending his colony. He’ll tell you that he doesn’t mean any harm.

Josef’s Explanation

He explains where he has been and explains that he knew that the bandits were not stealing. He also heard rumors about Goblins in the area. The Goblins stole the grain because they were starving and didn’t know how to make food for themselves.

He has been here for some time and made good terms with the prince. He has started to teach the Goblins how to farm and make food for themselves to survive.

Finally, he will instruct you to go back to the Boklad market and inform the porter that the Sellword is safe. He will be back when he is done with his business. Josef also tells you not to tell the villagers about the goblins.

Talk to Kveta and end the quest

When you travel back to the village, run back to the porter and you will inform her that the Sellsword is safe. Tell her that he will be back when he is taking care of business.

He has also taken care of the thieves and the porter will not need to worry about them. She will reward you and the Live and Let Live quest will come to an end in Final Fantasy 16.

Live and Let Live rewards in Final Fantasy 16

When the quest Live and Let Live is completed, you will be rewarded with the following items.

900 EXP

800 Gil

30 Renown

20x Wyrrite