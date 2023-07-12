Final Fantasy 16 Laid To Rest Walkthrough

Right after you complete the “Brotherhood” main quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will be considered eligible to start the “Laid to Rest” side quest.

This is a simple enough side quest that involves Clive helping a fellow Royalist in putting his soul to rest. The Royalist is badly wounded and has but one wish before he dies – to rest by his parents’ side.

Although he cannot walk to his parents’ grave given his ‘grave’ condition, he asks Clive to bury his ring next to it, in hopes that he might find peace with it.

It is therefore up to Clive to fulfill this fellow soldier’s dying wishes. To begin this sorrowful journey, head over to The Mothers’ Mine to find the Wounded Royalist.

How to complete the Laid to Rest side quest in FF16

To start the “Laid to Rest” side quest in FF16, you must find and talk to the Wounded Royalist. He can be found sitting on the side of the road in The Mothers’ Mines, located just above Estila (The Kingdom of Waloed).

After having a long, despairing conversation with the soldier, Clive will be tasked with burying his ring by his parents’ grave which is located in a forest – Neverturn – just beside Stonhyrr.

This location is not far north of your current one. Once the conversation ends, continue north along the narrow road until you reach The Great Southern Gate.

Here, it would be best to summon your mount, since there are a lot of monsters in the area. Riding on your mount is faster and will help you escape and avoid the monsters up ahead.

On your mount, make your way northeast until you reach the castle walls. There’s a mall gate that leads across, which means that you won’t be able to pass through on your mount.

You will have to walk across the gate yourself and summon your mount back once you reach the other side. You will be able to see the forest in the distance below – on your left, with the quest marker indicating its position.

Make your way down from this area – once again on your mount to avoid the monsters ahead – and into the forest. Note that there are a lot of monsters inside this forest, but every encounter can be avoided if you’re fast enough.

Follow the quest marker to the grave’s location. It’s located at the edge of the cliff, overlooking the valley and Vidargraes. Interact with the gravestone to bury the Wounded Royalists’ ring next to it.

Once that’s done, the quest will be considered complete, and you will be rewarded handsomely for your effort.

Laid to Rest quest rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon completing the “Laid to Rest” quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will be rewarded with: