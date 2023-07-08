Final Fantasy 16 Carved In Stone Walkthrough

Where side quests offer something different from the game’s main quests, some take the other way and start taking pop quizzes and tests for no reason. Carved in Stone in Final Fantasy 16 is a similar quest that you will get while progressing through a main quest, Cloak and Dagger.

You need to continue with the main quest until you get to Tabor. Once you get the quest, there are a few objectives that you need to complete. So without any delay, let’s start with details like how you can complete the Carved in Stone quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Carved in Stone in FF16

In Tabor, after the start of the quest, players need to get to the upper level of Tabor and talk to Milos, an Antiquarian. Once you find Antiquarian start the conversation. You will now have to find three stone tablets and read their descriptions.

Where to find the Tablets

All three tablets are in Tabor. You can find them all under Ornate Stones in Final Fantasy 16. You can easily spot them from far away quickly. The three tablets are in the town’s northern, eastern, and southern parts. The southern tablet is just next to the southern exit of Tabor. From the southern entrance, turn left and proceed to find the tablet.

For the northern tablet, players need to turn right from the northern entrance of Tabor and follow the path to get to the tablet. Lastly, players can turn left from the northern entrance for the eastern tablet. There you will find the Stone in the open area. This is how you can read descriptions of all three tablets in the FF16 Carved in Stone quest.

Milos’ Pop quiz

Now you are expected to remember the inscription of all the stone tablets you have read. Even if you don’t remember what each tablet says, we have the answers to all of Milos’ questions right here.

Milos asks, “What was written on the stone to the south?”. The correct answer is “Guardians of the crystal…“.

Milos asks, “What was written on the stone to the north?”. The correct answer is “Wanderers of the golden plains…“.

Milos asks, “What was written on the stone to the east?”. The answer to this question is “Children of the hunters, now tillers…“.

Answering all questions correctly will complete this quest in Final Fantasy 16. You will get 460 XP, 1,000 Gil, 20 Renown for Patron Items, and 1 Goblin Coin for completing the Carved in Stone quest in FF16.