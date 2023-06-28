Final Fantasy 16 Black Or White Walkthrough 

The Black or White quest is one of the easier quests in Final Fantasy 16 compared to the other quests.

You will encounter Various Black Shields along with the Imperial War Wyvern whom you’ll need to defeat. Clive’s goal is to reach the Bewit Bridge to progress the quest.

Here is how you can complete the Black or White quest in FF16.

How to complete Black or White in Final Fantasy 16

The Black or White quest starts while you are playing through the Black Lights Burn main quest.

As you are at Lazarus District during the Black Light Burns quest, you have to speak with Wade.

He will tell you that he needs you to help him by bringing down the Black Shields.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

These Black shields can be found at Bewit Bridge. To complete the quest, you need to complete a few objectives. They are given down below:

Reach Bewit Bridge

Make out of the way from Lazarus District t to the right side. Keep moving on the path until you reach the location of Bewit Bridge.

Slay the Black Shields and Imperial War Wyvern

As you arrive, you will be able to watch many Black Sheilds present at the location. The right strategy is to eliminate the spellcasters first and then focus on the melee enemies.

Once you have killed all of these enemies, the second phase will start. Here, you will encounter an Imperial War Wyvern and many additional Black Shields.

Jill and Wade will engage the other enemies, while your sole purpose is to focus on the Imperial War Wyvern. Once you are successful in defeating the Wyvern, you will see a Dragoon soldier on the bridge known as the Knight of the Lasting Dark.

The attack pattern of this enemy is similar to the other dragoons in Final Fantasy 16. He can attack you with his swipes and stabs using the help of a spear.

He can also attack you with his jump attack dealing intense damage to that area. Avoid getting hit by these attacks and retaliate when the opportunity comes up.

Once you are successful in defeating these enemies, you will get the following things:

1x Imperial Link

1x Dragon Talon

20x Wyrrite

6x Sharp Fang

12x Magicked Ash

210 EXP

180 Ability Points

900 Gil

Wade will thank you for helping him. He will also give you The Burnt Blade seal and with that the Black or White quest in Final Fantasy 16 will come to an end.

Black or White rewards in Final Fantasy 16

On the completion of the Black or White quest in final fantasy 16, you will get the rewards in the form of 80x Magicked Ash, 1x Meteorite, 250 EXP, 800 Gil, and 20 Renown.