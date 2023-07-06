Final Fantasy 16 Beast Against Beast Walkthrough

While progressing through the Holding On main quest, you will meet Fredric, who will give you a side quest in Final Fantasy 16, Beast Against Beast. In this quest, Fredric wants you to take out a pack of beasts (Wolves) and inform his friend about it.

The Beast Against Beast is a simple quest in FF16, and you will not face any trouble completing it.

How to complete the Beast Against Beast in FF16

As we have already told you, you need to progress in the Holding On main quest to get this quest. You will get this quest while in the Greensheaves. During your journey on the road to Eastpool, you will find Fredric the Hunter. Talk to him to take the quest.

You will have to complete the following objectives in the Beast Against Beast side quest:

Slay the beasts drawn to the bait.

Speak with Brice.

After talking to Fredric the Hunter, follow the marker to find the location of the pack of wolves in Final Fantasy 16. There will be around five wolves. They will be easy to kill; don’t let them surround you.

After killing all the wolves, follow the marker to find Brice, a friend of Fredric the Hunter. A short cutscene will take place, and the quest will end.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will receive the following rewards for completing the Beast Against Beast side quest in FF16:

10x Wyrrite

1x Meteorite

20 EXP

1,000 gil

This is all you need to know about the Beast Against Beast side quest in Final Fantasy 16.