Final Fantasy 16 Bearer Of Good News Walkthrough

Bearer of Good News side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is a part of the main quest named “Onward.” An Innkeeper that you will find in the Boklad will ask you to deliver good news to his three friends. So as the name suggests, you must be a bearer of good news in FF16.

The good news is a vintage bottle of wine that Ondrej has managed to get and now want to share with his friends. The quest is easy to complete as all the friends are marked, so you will not have difficulty finding them. To make it even easier, we will cover in detail how you can complete the FF16 Bearer of Good News quest in this guide.

How to complete Bearer of Good News in FF16

As you talk to Ondrej, you will get your first objective of the quest: to speak with Oldrich the Porter. After talking with Porter, you need to talk to two more people and then return to Ondrej. The people you need to talk to are Milan and Bolek.

You need to deliver the good news to them, which Ondrej told you in Final Fantasy 16. All of them are located in the marketplace. It will be easy to find them all as they will be marked on the map. Just follow the marker to locate them.

After you have delivered the good news, return to Ondrej, the Tavernkeeper, and end the quest. You will receive the following rewards by completing the Bearer of Good News Side quest in FF16:

40x Wyrrite

1x Black Blood

300 EXP

15 Renown

This is all you need to know about the Bearer of Good News side quest in Final Fantasy 16.