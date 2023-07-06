Final Fantasy 16 A Tail To Tell Walkthrough

While progressing through the Back to their Origin main quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will get A Tail to Tell side quest. In this quest, you are asked to know more about the relationship between Prince Dion and Harpocrates.

You can start this quest in the Hideaway region of Final Fantasy 16 by heading into Clive’s Chamber and reading the note. Reading this note will start the A Tail to Tell side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete A Tail to Tell in FF16

When the quest starts, your first objective is to talk to Harpocrates. First, go to Harpocrate’s room and talk to him. A cutscene will happen in which Harpocrates will reveal some shocking truth about his relationship with Dion, and then he will ask Clive to bring him a Wild Wyvern Tail from the Rikmal’s Roost.

Search for a Wild Wyvern tail near Rikmal’s Roost

You must head to Rikmal’s Roost to find the Wild Wyvern tail in Final Fantasy 16. There you will find an Akashic Lindwurm. You have to defeat an Akashic Lindwurm to get the Wild Wyvern tail.

Deliver the Wild Wyvern tail to Harpocrates

Once you get the tail, your objective will change to delivering it to the Harpocrates. Take it to the harpocrates, and after that, you can move towards the next objective in the A Tail to Tell quest in FF16.

Speak with Dion

After that, you have to invite Dion to visit Harpocrates on Shelves, to which he will agree. An interesting cutscene will take place in which Harpocrates gifts the Wild Wyvern tail to Dion, apologizing for his bad behavior with Harpocrates long ago. The quest ends after the cutscene.

For completing the A Tail to Tell side quest in FF16, you will receive the following rewards:

1x Stolas Quill

1x Bahamut’s Mercy

9,600 EXP

30 Renown

This is all you need to know about the A Tail to Tell side quest in Final Fantasy 16.