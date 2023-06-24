Final Fantasy 16 A Culinary Pilgrimage Walkthrough

In Final Fantasy 16, A Culinary Pilgrimage is a sidequest given to you by Yvan at the Hideaway restaurant. In FF16, as Clive starts his journey in the open world of Valisthea, he can participate in 76 different sidequests with different objectives and rewards.

Culinary Pilgrimage in Final Fantasy XVI is located in Hideaway restaurant. After unlocking the main quest, “Here Be Monsters,” you can start this side quest. As you reach the Restaurant, you’ll see Yvan.

As you interact with Yvan, he will ask you to get him three “Unwonted Violets.” This is when the quest starts, after which you need to look for these ingredients and return them to Yvan, which will complete the side quest.

Final Fantasy 16 Culinary Pilgrimage walkthrough

In this quest, you only need to find the “Unwonted Violets” that Yvan has asked for. Yvan is a cook at Hideway Restaurant and keeps trying different recipes from the book he borrowed for Tomes.

This time, he wants to try the recipe of “Chancer’s Stew,” but unfortunately, he lacks the required ingredients. Therefore, to complete this side quest, you must find this strange ingredient called “Unwonted Violets.”

Here are a few steps you can follow to complete your Culinary Pilgrimage side quest: in FF16

Interact with butcher

Unwonted Violets, which Yvan has asked Clive to find, are strange to him; therefore, to make the grind easy, first, find Butcher. You can find Flesher in Martha’s Rest. He can be easily identified by the indicator he has above his head.

Therefore, as you see him, speak to him, and he will tell you that the Unwonted Violets you are looking for are Lowland Scorpion Tails. Thus from this point onwards, you will have a clear idea of what you’re looking for.

Find Scorpions

Not only Butcher you have interacted with will tell you about what you are looking for but also help you with the location. Scorpions are located in the Three Reeds area in Final Fantasy 16. Therefore, right after speaking with Flesher, head to Three Reeds, where you will find Lowland Scorpions.

Deliver items to Yvan

The last thing you need to do is, travel back to Yvan at Hideaway Restaurant and give Scorpion tails to him. As soon as you do this, your quest will be completed.

Rewards for completing Culinary Pilgrimage

As you complete the sidequest Pilgrimage in Final Fantasy XVI, Yvan will appreciate your efforts and give you the following rewards: