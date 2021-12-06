Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker has introduced a new Healer class called Sage. This class is highly beneficial for player healing and is especially useful in tough raids. In this guide, we’ll go through how to unlock the Sage class in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker, the quests required, and all the weapons and abilities that come along with it.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Sage Class

Before we jump into how to unlock the Sage class, let’s look into what exactly it is. Unlike the White Mage, Sage is a barrier healer that provides a shield to the player’s allies, protecting them against any attacks that may put them at risk.

The Sage’s skills act as a great barrier and help players move forward in the game without having to worry about dangerous attacks too much.

Fortunately, you won’t have to put in a ton of effort to unlock the Sage class in FFXIV as it’s easier and more accessible than the other classes. With that being said, there are still a few requirements that need to be fulfilled to acquire it.

Requirements to unlock the Sage Class



Just like most classes, the Sage class can also be found in the three different cities of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. This makes it easier for players to acquire, making it unmissable.

The Sage Class does not need players to participate in the Endwalker main scenario quests. However, you have to be level 70 to unlock it and own the Endwalker expansion.

Where to unlock the Sage Class



Once the basic requirements are met to unlock the Sage Class, you need to complete the quest called ‘Sage’s Path.’ You’ll have to head to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.4, Y:12.9) and talk to Sharlayan Maiden.

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll be rewarded with the Sage Job stone, Characters in the Sage Job questline, and supporting gear for the class.

As for the Endwalker MSQ, you’ll be able to participate in it when you’ve reached level 80. This means you’ll have to level up at least ten steps with the Sage job.

Sage Class Abilities



The Sage Class in Final Fantasy 14 has a very expanded toolkit that includes damage and healing abilities. These are based on enhancing passive abilities and increasing the magnitude of spells for a stronger effect. You also have a gauge that has resources called Addersgall and Addersting.

We’ve discussed just a few of the top sage abilities to give you an overview of what you’ll be receiving once you’ve unlocked the Sage Class.

One of the main abilities that the Sage class has is Kardia. It lets you mark yourself or another member of your team, so this way, when you do damage with specific abilities, the Kardia target you’ve chosen is healed.

Kardia stays on the person you’ve marked as Kardian, and it doesn’t move anywhere else until you activate the ability again. With Kardia, you also have the Soteria, which is basically a 10-second buff that increases the Kardian healing ability by doubling it.

Druochole is another ability that is a straight single-target heal responsible for restoring 5% of your target’s max HP stats. Ixochole is the AoE version of Druochloe with a radius of 15 yards.

Whereas Kerachole is a Damage lessening ability responsible for reducing your allies’ damage by 10% for 15 seconds. It also adds the Regen effect and brings back 5% of max MP.

Pneuma hits your enemies straight in line, and your main target receives full damage, whereas other enemies take 50% damage. It also has the heal-over-time, which lasts for about 20 seconds letting all allies in radius reduce damage -10%.

Sage Class Weapons



Once you’ve unlocked Sage class in FF14 Endwalker, you’ll receive some gear as a reward. However, this gear is not enough, so we recommend you grab some other weapons appropriate to the level you’re in and compatible with the enemies you’ll face in the dungeon.

Grab the Augmented Scaevan gear from the Rhalgr’s Reach or buy some good performing weapons from the market board.