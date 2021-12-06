Old Sharlayan is a major city located on a tiny island apart from the main site in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. In this Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker guide, we will explain to you in detail how you can get to Old Sharlayan.

How to get to Old Sharlayan in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

In Endwalker’s Main Scenario, you’ll eventually be able to access Old Sharalayan as the story will essentially take you there. However there are a few requirements that you have to meet to be able to start Endwalker’s Main scenario in the first place.

The requirements include having finished the Shadowbringers Main Scenario and owning the Endwalker expansion.

You must first approach the Rising Stones and talk with Alphinaud to begin the quest “The Next Ship to Sail”. There will be a few moments in which you will interact with your Scion friends and board the ship to Old Sharlayan.

You’ll be able to explore and check out the new location once you’ve gone through the story cutscenes.

Make sure that you engage with the city’s Aetheryte crystal when you arrive in Old Sharlayan to make sure that you can fast travel to this place at any point during the game.

You can now explore all of the expansion’s new areas while continuing the Endwalker Main Scenario.

You can return to Limsa and go due west until you reach the Ferryman if you forgot to attune to Old Sharlyan. If you talk to them, you’ll be able to return to Old Sharlyan if you’ve completed the main mission.