How to Get Tomestone Gear in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is out and fans of the series are rushing to discover the new content. A bunch of new Tomestone Gear was also added to the game and in this guide, we will be teaching you how to get Endwalker Tomestone Gear in Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Tomestone Gear

The latest expansion for Final Fantasy XIV; Endwalker has dropped and the player count has seen a massive surge. Servers are barely holding on with long queue times and everyone is excited to check out the new quests and items introduced to the game.

As with every expansion, new endgame Tomestone gear sets have also been introduced in FF14 Endwalker. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker introduces two new Tomestones for the players to grind.

The new Tomestones, namely Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism and Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, are the latest currency you will be grinding to get high-tier gear for Raids and Trials.

How to Farm Allagan Tomestones in FF14 Endwalker

Before you start grinding for Tomestones, you need to reach Level 90 and finish the FF14 Endwalker main story quests. After that, you can start working on your Tomestone grind.

You can now start grinding for Tomestones by completing daily roulettes and activities or by doing Raids and Dungeon runs.

Keep in mind that while you can earn an unlimited amount of Allagan Stomestones of Aphorism, the Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy has a weekly cap of 450. Also, make sure you spend your Tomestones as they have a maximum limit of 2000.

The exact amount of Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism you can obtain from these activities are listed below:

Expert Dungeons : 80 Allagan Tomestones

: 80 Allagan Tomestones Level 50/60/70/80 Dungeons: 120 Allagan Tomestones

120 Allagan Tomestones Leveling Dungeons : 100 Allagan Tomestones

: 100 Allagan Tomestones Trials: 60 Allagan Tomestones

60 Allagan Tomestones Main Scenario: 100 Allagan Tomestones

100 Allagan Tomestones Alliance Raids: 120 Allagan Tomestones

120 Allagan Tomestones Normal Raids: 60 Allagan Tomestones

60 Allagan Tomestones Mentor Roulette: 30 Allagan Tomestones

30 Allagan Tomestones Frontlines: 50 Allagan Tomestones

Once you are done with your daily tasks, you can then turn to Level 90 dungeons and keep grinding them endlessly until your dailies reset.

Where to Get Tomestone Gear

Once you’ve acquired enough Tomestones, you can then head on over to the City of Radz-at-Han and buy the gear from the vendors there.

Since the expansion just came out, you can only purchase items up to a max iLvl of 570 in exchange for Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism. Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy will allow you to purchase iLvl590+ gear but that hasn’t been implemented yet.