FF13-2 Brain Blast: New Town North Terminal Quiz Guide

No. Question Answer

1 According to the philosopher Denrith, humans are merely an intellectual version of a certain monster, with the ability to look innocent on the outside, but being conniving on the inside. Which monster was he referring to? Cactuar

2 After the fall of Cocoon, the public became more and more aware of the truth behind the fal’Cie and their actions. What part of the truth was fudged in history textbooks? The intent of the fal’Cie

3 Around 100 AF, a TV show based on the battle of the l’Cie was in production, but got canceled at the last minute. What was the name of the show? ‘Don’t Mess with the ‘Fro’

4 Around 100 AF, which test was proved invalid and superfluous by the Academy? Role-based personality test

5 Around 400 AF, the ‘??? male’ became a popular phrase. What goes in the blank? Armored

6 BBQ Ben’s is famous for their cheap, but delicious behemoth meat. Rumor has it they have close ties with certain government officials. How are they able to serve meat at such a reasonable price? They got leftover beasts from research labs

7 Before Cocoon’s aerial railway, people rode the trains that ran along the ground. What was the name of Cocoon’s old terminal? Nautilus and Bodhum

8 Chocobo riding used to be mandatory at all private schools. However, it was canceled indefinitely due to what kind of complaint from the parents? The Chocobo smell would rub off on the students

9 During the festival of the Day of Rebirth, which food stand gets the most business from children? Microchu mousse

10 How do people refer to the day of Cocoon’s fall? The Day of Rebirth

11 How does Hope refer to Lightning? Light

12 How does Hope’s time capsule work? It slows down time within the device

13 In the children’s song ‘Chelsea’s Bubbles,’ she can blow a bubble as high as the biggest, roundest thing one can see. How high was she able to blow her bubble? To the skies of Cocoon

14 In the popular children’s show ‘Cocoon Five,’ what is the name of the five heroes’ ultimate attack? Cocoon’s Final Attack

15 Spells can be sealed into cards and sent as gifts. Which spell makes for a popular birthday card? Cure

16 Stem is the new recreational drug of choice among the young and is quickly becoming a social issue. The ingredient can be easily found in the Sunleth Waterscape. What is it? Dried habanero leaves

17 The chocobos first used by Chocobo Delivery Services were based on the colors of nature. What colors were they? Green and yellow

18 The Lumeritz singing competition began 100 years after the first paradox. What year was that? 103 AF

19 The monster movie ‘The Imp’ was a big hit among the niche crowd that raved about its cuteness. What did half of the movie consist of? Dancing imps

20 The New Bodhum urban legend about a man with a knife is based on who? Tonberry

21 The popular DJ DK sports thick sideburns and a mohawk. What is the name of this hairstyle? Chocobo hair

22 What accessory is considered to grant wishes, but is seldom used because of its smell? Chocobo feather

23 What accessory is recommended for those who want to boost their physical attack power? Power Wristband

24 What advertising media was widely seen in Palumpolum as a result of energy conservation? Blimps

25 What coarse substance is known as a fast-acting cold reliever? Microchu baby teeth

26 What company’s business has been booming due to the numerous deliveries required between Cocoon and Gran Pulse? Chocobo Delivery Service

27 What determines the altitude of flights from Cocoon to Gran Pulse? The arm’s length of fal’Cie Titan

28 What does one call cooked behemoth meat that’s hung out to dry for three days? Cured meat

29 What does the cactuar sign seen at amusement parks imply? Emergency exits

30 What happens to a l’Cie once they complete their Focus? They turn to crystal

31 What happens to a l’Cie that’s unable to complete their Focus? They become a Cie’th

32 What is a baby Moogle called? A Moogling

33 What is someone who sits at home all day generally called? Bear

34 What is the acronym for the Academia Central Broadcasting Station? ACBS

35 What is the behemoth king incapable of doing? Shooting a thousand needles from its body

36 What is the best act of the circus troupe the Circus Riders, a group of acrobats who use airbikes for dangerous stunts? Chicken race

37 What is the famous painting by Geraint, the artist representing the new way style of post-Cocoon? ‘Cosmos’

38 What is the full name of Professor Garnett, the editor-in-chief of the modern history textbook of 400 AF? Micah Garnett

39 What is the name of the dish composed of flan flesh filled with silver lobo meat? Flan fal’Cie

40 What is the name of the elevator connecting Gran Pulse with Cocoon? Gran Elevator

41 What is the name of the phenomenon that occurs on Gran Pulse due to the winds carrying away the sand? The Shimmering Sands phenomenon

42 What is the orobon incapable of doing? Exploding into a pile of dust

43 What is the surname of the Sanctum representative Cid, former commander of the Cavalry? Raines

44 What meat is used in the popular hunter’s dish, ‘Chef’s Grudge’? Cooked Tonberry tail

45 What mythology-based movie won the Tantalus award for Best Film in 328 AF? ‘From Etro with Love’

46 What popular game do kids play on the shores of New Bodhum? Hopscotch

47 What project is being criticized by reformist groups for pushing Academia to become a closed city? Elimination of foreign trade

48 What topic is most touched upon in the modern history textbook of 400 AF? Paradox

49 What type of flan was discovered in 150 AF and has since been popular among couples? Fetching flan

50 What was Dajh’s ability as a l’Cie? Sensing the power of Pulse origin

51 What was the name of New Bodhum’s soccer team, one of the few teams that participated in the first season on Gran Pulse in 4-5 AF? The Enterprise

52 What was the name of the device used by Sanctum’s elite soldiers that allowed one to control gravity? Grav-con Unit

53 What was the name of the military squad led by Cid Raines? Rapid Response Team

54 What was the name of the parade that was once held in Nautilus? Pompa Sancta

55 What was the name of the weapon used to shoot Cocoon’s garbage into outer space? Megajunk cannon

56 What was the reason Volcano Day was established? The eruption of Heaven’s Mountains

57 What was the task of the government-operated PSICOM? Protecting Cocoon from Pulse

58 What was the title of the bestselling book of 10 AF about a young girl and her transformation into a Cie’th? ‘The Dark Brand’

59 What water sport requires athletes to wear floats on their legs as they fight over a flag? Water strike

50 When Serah became a l’Cie, she hid her brand with a bandage. Where on her body did the brand appear? Left upper arm

61 When Snow became a l’Cie, where did the brand appear? Left arm

62 When soldiers say, ‘You’re a real ochu!’ what do they mean? I can count on you

63 When the Academy discovered the crystal pillar was in bad condition, what solution did they come up with to try and secure living space? Build a new Cocoon

64 Where is the ideal place to raise a chocobo chick? Humid plains

65 Where was Proto fal’Cie Adam created? Augusta Tower

66 Which activity is based on the architecture of Academia and immensely popular among the teens? Free fall

67 Which architect designed the congress hall founded in the capital city of Eden? Augustio Camille

68 Which invaluable ore is sought after by miners everywhere? Uraninite

69 Which monster wields the Centaurion Blade? Immortal

70 Which movie portraying a couple torn apart by the Purge won the Tantalus Award for Best Film? ‘My Gran Pulse Lover’

71 Which of the following did not occur directly after the publication of Woolrich’s novel ‘Humans Belong to the Fal’Cie’? It became a bestseller

72 Which of the following is not programmed into the sunglasses of the Serendipity card dealers? X-ray vision

73 Which regiment was Lightning assigned to when she was in the military? Bodhum Security Regiment

74 Who is the distinguished economist who said, ‘Humans are merely animals that earn gil’? Gilmay Erskine

75 Who used to live in Oerba? Fang

76 Whose life revolves around collecting data on monsters? Dr. M [aka Professor Oak]