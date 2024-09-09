FF13-2 Brain Blast: New Town North Terminal Quiz Guide

Find answers to all the questions you will be asked at New Town North Terminal in Brain Blast Quiz in Final Fantasy 13-2 in this guide

By Ali Hasan

Like the other three terminals in Final Fantasy 13-2, New Town North terminal (City of Academia) also has some questions to be answered to earn rewards. Answer 10 consecutive questions, and you will win a reward in the form of CP, Fragments, and a Treasure box.

Final Fantasy 13-2 All North Terminal Quiz Answers

Below, you’ll find the answers for all 77 questions at the North Terminal in Final Fantasy 13-2:

No.QuestionAnswer
1According to the philosopher Denrith, humans are merely an intellectual version of a certain monster, with the ability to look innocent on the outside, but being conniving on the inside. Which monster was he referring to?Cactuar
2After the fall of Cocoon, the public became more and more aware of the truth behind the fal’Cie and their actions. What part of the truth was fudged in history textbooks?The intent of the fal’Cie
3Around 100 AF, a TV show based on the battle of the l’Cie was in production, but got canceled at the last minute. What was the name of the show?‘Don’t Mess with the ‘Fro’
4Around 100 AF, which test was proved invalid and superfluous by the Academy?Role-based personality test
5Around 400 AF, the ‘??? male’ became a popular phrase. What goes in the blank?Armored
6BBQ Ben’s is famous for their cheap, but delicious behemoth meat. Rumor has it they have close ties with certain government officials. How are they able to serve meat at such a reasonable price?They got leftover beasts from research labs
7Before Cocoon’s aerial railway, people rode the trains that ran along the ground. What was the name of Cocoon’s old terminal?Nautilus and Bodhum
8Chocobo riding used to be mandatory at all private schools. However, it was canceled indefinitely due to what kind of complaint from the parents?The Chocobo smell would rub off on the students
9During the festival of the Day of Rebirth, which food stand gets the most business from children?Microchu mousse
10How do people refer to the day of Cocoon’s fall?The Day of Rebirth
11How does Hope refer to Lightning?Light
12How does Hope’s time capsule work?It slows down time within the device
13In the children’s song ‘Chelsea’s Bubbles,’ she can blow a bubble as high as the biggest, roundest thing one can see. How high was she able to blow her bubble?To the skies of Cocoon
14In the popular children’s show ‘Cocoon Five,’ what is the name of the five heroes’ ultimate attack?Cocoon’s Final Attack
15Spells can be sealed into cards and sent as gifts. Which spell makes for a popular birthday card?Cure
16Stem is the new recreational drug of choice among the young and is quickly becoming a social issue. The ingredient can be easily found in the Sunleth Waterscape. What is it?Dried habanero leaves
17The chocobos first used by Chocobo Delivery Services were based on the colors of nature. What colors were they?Green and yellow
18The Lumeritz singing competition began 100 years after the first paradox. What year was that?103 AF
19The monster movie ‘The Imp’ was a big hit among the niche crowd that raved about its cuteness. What did half of the movie consist of?Dancing imps
20The New Bodhum urban legend about a man with a knife is based on who?Tonberry
21The popular DJ DK sports thick sideburns and a mohawk. What is the name of this hairstyle?Chocobo hair
22What accessory is considered to grant wishes, but is seldom used because of its smell?Chocobo feather
23What accessory is recommended for those who want to boost their physical attack power?Power Wristband
24What advertising media was widely seen in Palumpolum as a result of energy conservation?Blimps
25What coarse substance is known as a fast-acting cold reliever?Microchu baby teeth
26What company’s business has been booming due to the numerous deliveries required between Cocoon and Gran Pulse?Chocobo Delivery Service
27What determines the altitude of flights from Cocoon to Gran Pulse?The arm’s length of fal’Cie Titan
28What does one call cooked behemoth meat that’s hung out to dry for three days?Cured meat
29What does the cactuar sign seen at amusement parks imply?Emergency exits
30What happens to a l’Cie once they complete their Focus?They turn to crystal
31What happens to a l’Cie that’s unable to complete their Focus?They become a Cie’th
32What is a baby Moogle called?A Moogling
33What is someone who sits at home all day generally called?Bear
34What is the acronym for the Academia Central Broadcasting Station?ACBS
35What is the behemoth king incapable of doing?Shooting a thousand needles from its body
36What is the best act of the circus troupe the Circus Riders, a group of acrobats who use airbikes for dangerous stunts?Chicken race
37What is the famous painting by Geraint, the artist representing the new way style of post-Cocoon?‘Cosmos’
38What is the full name of Professor Garnett, the editor-in-chief of the modern history textbook of 400 AF?Micah Garnett
39What is the name of the dish composed of flan flesh filled with silver lobo meat?Flan fal’Cie
40What is the name of the elevator connecting Gran Pulse with Cocoon?Gran Elevator
41What is the name of the phenomenon that occurs on Gran Pulse due to the winds carrying away the sand?The Shimmering Sands phenomenon
42What is the orobon incapable of doing?Exploding into a pile of dust
43What is the surname of the Sanctum representative Cid, former commander of the Cavalry?Raines
44What meat is used in the popular hunter’s dish, ‘Chef’s Grudge’?Cooked Tonberry tail
45What mythology-based movie won the Tantalus award for Best Film in 328 AF?‘From Etro with Love’
46What popular game do kids play on the shores of New Bodhum?Hopscotch
47What project is being criticized by reformist groups for pushing Academia to become a closed city?Elimination of foreign trade
48What topic is most touched upon in the modern history textbook of 400 AF?Paradox
49What type of flan was discovered in 150 AF and has since been popular among couples?Fetching flan
50What was Dajh’s ability as a l’Cie?Sensing the power of Pulse origin
51What was the name of New Bodhum’s soccer team, one of the few teams that participated in the first season on Gran Pulse in 4-5 AF?The Enterprise
52What was the name of the device used by Sanctum’s elite soldiers that allowed one to control gravity?Grav-con Unit
53What was the name of the military squad led by Cid Raines?Rapid Response Team
54What was the name of the parade that was once held in Nautilus?Pompa Sancta
55What was the name of the weapon used to shoot Cocoon’s garbage into outer space?Megajunk cannon
56What was the reason Volcano Day was established?The eruption of Heaven’s Mountains
57What was the task of the government-operated PSICOM?Protecting Cocoon from Pulse
58What was the title of the bestselling book of 10 AF about a young girl and her transformation into a Cie’th?‘The Dark Brand’
59What water sport requires athletes to wear floats on their legs as they fight over a flag?Water strike
50When Serah became a l’Cie, she hid her brand with a bandage. Where on her body did the brand appear?Left upper arm
61When Snow became a l’Cie, where did the brand appear?Left arm
62When soldiers say, ‘You’re a real ochu!’ what do they mean?I can count on you
63When the Academy discovered the crystal pillar was in bad condition, what solution did they come up with to try and secure living space?Build a new Cocoon
64Where is the ideal place to raise a chocobo chick?Humid plains
65Where was Proto fal’Cie Adam created?Augusta Tower
66Which activity is based on the architecture of Academia and immensely popular among the teens?Free fall
67Which architect designed the congress hall founded in the capital city of Eden?Augustio Camille
68Which invaluable ore is sought after by miners everywhere?Uraninite
69Which monster wields the Centaurion Blade?Immortal
70Which movie portraying a couple torn apart by the Purge won the Tantalus Award for Best Film?‘My Gran Pulse Lover’
71Which of the following did not occur directly after the publication of Woolrich’s novel ‘Humans Belong to the Fal’Cie’?It became a bestseller
72Which of the following is not programmed into the sunglasses of the Serendipity card dealers?X-ray vision
73Which regiment was Lightning assigned to when she was in the military?Bodhum Security Regiment
74Who is the distinguished economist who said, ‘Humans are merely animals that earn gil’?Gilmay Erskine
75Who used to live in Oerba?Fang
76Whose life revolves around collecting data on monsters?Dr. M [aka Professor Oak]
77Why was the piece ‘Cocoon and the Five Moons’ stripped of its title for first prize in the 35th Academia Photo Exhibition?It was digitally altered
