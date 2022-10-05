How To Fix “Stuck on Loading Screen” Error In FIFA 23

FIFA 23 released recently and countless players from around the world are playing the game to get a head start while the game is still fresh. Having so many players online can test a games server and lead to some problems. One particular problem that’s been bugging many players is the “stuck on load screen error” when trying to launch FIFA 23.

If you are one of those unfortunate players, we might be able to help you out and proceed ahead from the loading screen in FIFA 23.

How to fix stuck on loading screen issue in FIFA 23

The game typically gets this error when it can’t load an important asset related to the game or it simply needs more time to load it.

Generally, if you wait a few minutes, around five to ten, the error will go away and you’ll be able to log in. You should also make sure your system meets the minimum requirements of the game.

Having an older RAM or storage device can also cause this issue if the game is struggling to load data files from memory or HDD. You could try moving the game to a different storage device if you are on PC.

If you’re stuck on the loading screen despite a long wait, you can try the following methods to fix it.

Restart the gaming device

Restart your router

Check the game for any available updates

These troubleshooting methods should help you as they are normally able to fix errors in FIFA 23. If a software or hardware issue is causing you to get stuck on the loading screen, then a reset will be enough to solve the issue.

This error will become much less frequent once new optimization patches are released as they should be able to make the game load faster.