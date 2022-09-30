In FIFA 23, the Hybrid Nations category assigns you four different Squad Building Challenges (SBC). The Six of The Best SBC is one of these challenges. This guide will assist you with the solution of Six of The Best SBC solution for FIFA 23.

Wondering what’s in for you in the Six of The Best SBC Solution? Well, it can get you the Small Prime Gold Pair Pack which is a 45k pack and you can get some decent players out of it.

Six of The Best SBC requirements

Following are the requirement for the Six Of The Best SBC. These are pretty straightforward and you can easily manage them.

So, without further ado, let’s move straight to the requirements:

Countries/Regions: Exactly Six.

Exactly Six. Players from the same Country/Region: Maximum of 3.

Maximum of 3. Players from the same Club: Maximum of 3.

Maximum of 3. Team Overall Rating: Minimum of 75

Minimum of 75 Team Chemistry: Minimum of 18.

FIFA 23 Six Of The Best SBC Solution

Here’s the most economical team you can have in Fifa 23 and still manage to fulfill the requirements.

Goalkeeper: Leca

Leca Left Back: Kolasinac

Kolasinac Center Back: Abdel Hamid

Abdel Hamid Left Mid: Harit

Harit Center Mid: Martin

Martin Striker: Bakambu

Bakambu Center Back: Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso Right Back: Pacheco

Pacheco Striker: Gorosabel

Gorosabel Center Mid: Fajr

Fajr Right Mid: Miranchuk

This is the most budget-friendly team one can get for Six of The Best SBC Solution. The first six players alone fulfill the requirement of Chemistry.

The next three are the most economical players all from Spain to fulfill the third requirement, all the rest is just a piece of cake since you can go with any player to fill the slots.