FIFA 23 “Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine” Error Fix

As expected with every new launch, PC players of FIFA 23 are also having some problems that are making it impossible to play. One such issue seems to involve a very primitive DRM implementation in the form of Secure Boot. Some players are reporting FIFA 23 refuses to launch while giving a “secure boot is not enabled on this machine” error.

If you are unfortunate enough to be affected by the Secure Boot error in FIFA 23, allow us to present some potential fixes.

How to fix FIFA 23 “Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine” error

One of the major problems that PC gamers are dealing with when launching FIFA 23 is an EA anti-cheat error that reads, “Secure boot is not enabled on this machine”

First Solution

The first solution is to run FIFA 23 and EA applications as an administrator. If you are entering the game from origin instead of EA you need to set this setting for origin as well.

Right-click on the application, and click “Properties”.

Click on “Compatibility”.

From here we will click on the “Run this Program as an administrator option”.

After this players need to start the game again and check if the issue is fixed or not.

Second Solution

The second solution, players can opt for is to uninstall and reinstall the EasyAnticheat or EAC

Right-click on the FIFA application and chose “Open file location”.

Click on the installer folder.

Click on “EA anti-cheat”.

Click on the Exe file located here.

Say yes to the pop-up window.

Click on the icon and select FIFA 23.

Click Uninstall.

Once it is uninstalled close the window.

Open the game and the anti-cheat will be installed again.

Hopefully, these solutions will fix the Secure Boot issue for FIFA 23. If the problem still persists, unfortunately, you will have to wait for an official patch from EA that will probably fix this problem.