FIFA 23 Pro Clubs Guide

Pro Clubs mode is a 11v11 mode in FIFA and the upgraded version of Pro Clubs is available now in FIFA 23. Pro Club mode has been a really popular mode among fans in FIFA. In every iteration, FIFA makes updates and changes to gameplay. This year too, they have updated the mode with some tweaks.

How does Pro Club mode work in FIFA 23

If you are unsure of Pro Clubs, it is basically an expanded version of FIFA 23 multiplayer. Instead of 1v1 between two players, Pro Clubs is a 11v11 match with each human player occupying one slot on each team.

Unlike other modes, players can’t switch to another character once the match begins. For example if you are playing as Messi from PSG, you can’t switch to Mbappe in the middle of the match.

In Pro Club mode, players basically play a specific single player and the rest of the ten players could be played by other teammates. If the team happens to be of 4, 5 players, the rest of the positions are filled by bots.

Along with so much fun and excitement, this mode could be challenging as well. The opponent bots are sometimes a really hard nut to crack.

Pro Club Mode Progress Sharing

Since this mode is shared with Volta, so this is a seasonal mode. The good thing about Pro Club mode is that you can earn points and unlock seasonal progression points by playing Pro Club mode matches.

You can then use those points in other modes as well, like street football mode.

Earning Skill Points

Skill points would be your main concern in FIFA 23. By having enough skill points, you can upgrade the characteristics of your player like speed, acceleration etc.

Skills points are earned by playing and completing the games. You earn skill points when you level up. However, the exact amount of skill points can’t be told.

Skill Point Distribution

Coming towards the distribution of skill points, the main trait of a professional player is high speed. If a player has high speed, he is at an advantage.

So it is recommended to invest in speed first and then go for other things like shooting or dribbling. And if you want some real high speed, consider having a short-heighted player.

Leveling up at Pro Club

A slight change has been made regarding leveling up in this mode compared to the previous FIFA 22. You had 25 levels in FIFA 22 but this time you can go up to 100 levels.

Which certainly means that you can level up higher. You would need little XP to level up. The best way to earn XP is to play Friendlies.

By playing Friendlies, your mates would be giving you full rating every single time. So the amount of XP earned is directly proportional to the amount of rating you have. The higher the rating, the more XP you earn at the end of the game.

You can gain additional XP by little achievements throughout your match such as goals, assists, tackles or defense.

Drop-Ins

This mode was present in FIFA 22 and we have it in FIFA 23 as well. What it actually means is that instead of waiting for your friends to play with you, you can actually play with random players.

Due to this mode, you won’t be relying on your friends instead you would be earning XP on your own by making achievements in match with random players.

Weight and Size of Pro

In Pro Club mode, you would be setting characteristics of your pro by your own. You would be choosing the appearance of your pro.

It doesn’t matter how ugly or beautiful your pro is because it doesn’t affect his performance. The main things to consider are weight and size. You can’t set the height of your pro beyond 1.7m.

Obviously, height would benefit you for aerial shots like headers etc. but taller players have slower speed. Speed is quite crucial in FIFA 23 otherwise you won’t be able to compete with other players.

Similarly, it is recommended to set maximum weight of 70kg. You can come below this but not more than 70kg. This will have effects on the mobility of your pro.

Perks in Pro Club mode

Perks are basically additional qualities that you can equip your pro with. You can equip a total of three perks. Perks boost the abilities of a pro.

You will be able to equip the first perk from level 1. The second perk is unlocked at level 35 and the third is unlocked at level 60.

You can have variety of perks like tireless runner, passing pro, distance shooter, finisher, hot streak and a lot more.

Players Substitution

The coolest feature FIFA 23 Pro Club has now, is player substitution. What this means is if you are a captain of your team, you can change any player at any time.

If a certain player is not playing well in 11 players’ team or making mess for you, you can just substitute him right away, without any debate.