The whole point of FIFA Ultimate Team is to start from humble beginnings and ultimately build a legendary squad that can rival any team in the world. Since you don’t have a lot of funds in the start, it makes sense to look for the best low-budget starter team when starting your FIFA 23 FUT journey.

If you are struggling to create a squad that not only provides you with the best possible players but also fits your low starting budget in FIFA 23 FUT, our guide will provide you with a number of low-budget starting options.

FIFA 23 best FUT low budget starter teams

The new chemistry system in FIFA 23 offers so many more viable possibilities especially if your budget is low. Budget teams with players that cost 5000 coins or less are possible and can get you through the initial stages. These players are from the Premier League and La Liga and are quite good considering how little they cost.

Under 50k budget team

This team is an amazing starter option if you want to stay under a budget of 50K. The team has an overall chemistry of 30 so it is viable enough to get you through the early stages in just 48,200 coins.