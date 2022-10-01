The Foundation challenges category in FIFA 23 presents players with some interesting squad challenges revolving around team chemistry. One such SBC, Hybrid Chemistry presents players with 3 tiers to complete which might look similar on surface but actually have some notable differences. The reward for all these Hybrid Chemistry SBCs in FIFA 23 is a premium bronze jumbo pack.

In this guide, we will explain how to approach the hybrid chemistry squad building challenge in FIFA 23 and present you with the solution for this SBC.

Hybrid Chemistry SBC requirements

Hybrid Chemistry I Requirements

Must have exactly 3 players from the same league

Must have exactly 3 players from the same nation

Each player must have exactly 2 chemistry points

Total number of players in the squad must be 3

Hybrid Chemistry II requirements

Must have exactly 3 players from the same league

Must have exactly 3 players from the same club

Each player must have exactly 2 chemistry points

Total number of players in the squad must be 3

Hybrid Chemistry III Requirements

Must have exactly 2 players from the same nation

Must have exactly 2 players from the same club

Each player must have exactly 2 chemistry points

Total number of players in the squad must be 2

FIFA 23 Hybrid Chemistry SBC solution

Hybrid Chemistry I solution

The hard part of completing this SBC is figuring out the right positions for the players in order to get the 2 chemistry. The players don’t have to from the same club but they must have the same nation.

For Hybrid Chemistry 1 SBC we recommend going for Saudi League CB, CM and LW. You should opt for players from the lower leagues or ones that you already have.

So you can meet the requirements without spending too much coin. You can also go for the Chinese Super League as it comes with many bronze players that are cheap.

Hybrid Chemistry II solution

This one is the most difficult of these SBCs as you need three players from the same league and club but for them to have two chemistry points each, one of the players has to be from a different nation. We went with the Scottish League, Motherwell, with RB that is Scottish, Irish LM and English for ST.

As mentioned before too, you should try to go for players that you already have and seeing as Hybrid Chemistry 2 SBC can get especially tricky and expensive, it might be worthwhile to come back to this one later.

Hybrid Chemistry III solution

The third Hybrid Chemistry SBC is surprisingly the only easy one, with only two players that have the same league, nation and club. You can go with the Korean League, which has loads of players.

so you won’t have much trouble finding the right CB and GK. The Saudi League is also a good option. Both these options are cheap so you should be able to get this SBC done in around 400 coins.