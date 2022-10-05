In FIFA 23 Career Mode, you will be investing in managing your team for many years or seasons to come. To do that, rather than hiring a professional player who is almost into his retirement, you will look for hidden gems which can be cheap and easy to hire. This guide will give information regarding the best hidden gems you can find in FIFA 23 and why you should pick them.

FIFA 23 Hidden Gems

Hidden gems are those high potential players that are early on in their career and have a long way to go. Due to that, they are also quite cheap to purchase.

Since they are young, they can have a really long career with a lot of potential to improve and as previously mentioned, they can be cheap to hire and can offer multiple years to your team that you can invest in.

To hire players with high potential, we have made a list for you to go through. Depending on the role you want, you can hire any of these and train them improving their potential and giving you an edge in your career mode in FIFA 23.

Johann Lepenant

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 83

Johaan Lepenant of Olympique Lyonnais has the potential to improve his overall stats by 13. His age is 19 and plays CDM and CM positions. Johaan is right footed and weighs 71 KG.

Savio

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 86

Savio of PSV has the potential to improve his overall stats by 16. His age is 19 and plays the RW position. Savio is left footed and weighs 71 KG.

Martin Baturina

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 86

Martin Baturina of Dinamo Zagreb has the potential to improve his overall stats by 16. His age is 19 and plays CM and CAM positions. Martin is right footed and weighs 68 KG.

Maximo Perrone

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 85

Maximo Perrone of Velez Sarsfield has the potential to improve his overall stats by 15 in his upcoming years. Perrone is left footed and weighs 64 KG. His age is 19 and can play CM and CDM positions.

Mohamed Ali Cho

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 85

Mohamed Ali Cho of Real Sociedad has the potential to improve his overall stats by 15 in his upcoming years. Ali is left footed and weighs 73 KG. His age is 18 and can play in the ST position.

Levi Colwill

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 84

Levi Colwill of Brighton & Hove Albion has the potential to improve his overall stats by 14 in his upcoming years. Colwill is left footed and weighs 80 KG. His age is 19 and can play in the CB position.

Giorgio Scalvini

OVR : 70

: 70 Potential OVR: 86

Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta has the potential to improve his overall stats by 16 in his upcoming years. Scalvini is right footed and weighs 75 KG. His age is 18 and can play the CB position