Having good badges against your team name represents your club identity and builds genuine and authentic relationships with your fans. Therefore, every badge in FIFA 23 has one element that acts as a talisman to fans. It has some history or meaning, and without it, the badge is nothing but a slate. In this FIFA 23 guide, we’ll go through our top 5 favorite Best FUT Badges and why you should have them.

Best FUT badges in FIFA 23

While building your Ultimate Team in FIFA 23, you must ensure you’ve got your team an active badge; badges are great for aesthetic purposes and appear at the starting or in between the pauses during matches.

In addition, they help you connect with your fans and build a connection with various backgrounds but the same beliefs.

If you’ve got your eye on a specific Badge, you can get your hands on it by going to the transfer market and searching the particular club. And if you’re confused about which ones to get, worry no more.

Below are our top 5 picks for the best FUT Badges in FIFA 23.

Kaizer Chiefs

We’re starting our list with one of the cleanest and modern looking badges from the South African FL League. It is one of the most famous and has been named the iconic badge in FIFA history as it closely connects with the South African community.

Fans love this badge due to the color scheme and the logo representing love and peace. The faithfulness and overall calmness of this badge have the hearts of many.

Kaa Gent

Second, on the list is KAA GENT. It is used by the Belgian sports club and has a Native American on its logo. For those who might be wondering how the two origins connect, there’s a history.

Back in the early 1900s, Buffalo Bill was known to be the leader of the Wild West circus that used to tour Europe and eventually made a stop at Ghent. At the time, a new athletic group had formed there and added a football team.

Connecting and respecting history, this badge becomes meaningful instead of stereotypical. The badge art also signifies looking toward the future and the success it brings.

Guangzhou Evergrande

Third on the list is the Guangzhou Evergrande, with a fierce color scheme that symbolizes the prosperity of the Guangzhou football career; it is one of the cleanest-looking badges.

This Chinese league has a great badge in terms of aesthetics and looks all firey, delivering the domination they attain once present on the field. Moreover, it incorporates national colors, making it very loved by the country.

Salford City

This one is for you if you’re a fan of clean-looking and minimal badges. It is less yet speaks a lot with its design and overall color scheme.

It’s not loud in terms of its color but talks about volume with the darkness of the black, hint of red, and white. It doesn’t have a date, club name, or origin, but just a lion, making it simple yet impactful.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

We’re closing off our list with yet another clean yet minimalistic badge. With a great color scheme of mustard-yellow and black, this badge is shaped in hexagon with a geometrical wolf head in the center.

The eyes of the wolf are also triangles and have managed to maintain an overall consistent theme of the badge. So if you love something striking yet simple, opt for this badge.