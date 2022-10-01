Fiendish is the third squad building challenge of the League and Nations category of FIFA 23 SBCs. It’s a tricky task since you have a bunch of requirements to fulfill but the rewards are well worth the hassle. Once you complete Fiendish, you’ll get an untradeable Prime gold players pack with a value of 45000 coins and gets you 12 gold players. The following is a working solution for the Fiendish SBC in FIFA 23.

Fiendish SBC requirements

The first time read this challenge, you’ll get a little flustered. So many requirements require you to properly rack up your brain for the solution. But the only issue is the chemistry part of the challenge.

4 leagues in the squad.

5 nationalities in the squad

Up to 4 players from the same league

Up to 3 players from the same nation

A minimum team rating of 80

Squad chemistry of above 25

FIFA 23 Fiendish SBC solution

Make sure to use players smartly. Furthermore, make sure no one is left with 0 chemistry. You must spend at least 7,000 coins to get a minimum team rating of 80, an easy feat for the veteran FIFA player to gather the money.

CDM: Pablo Rosario (Nice)

Pablo Rosario (Nice) CAM: Alex Fernandez (Cadiz)

Alex Fernandez (Cadiz) CAM: Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

Ludovic Blas (Nantes) RB: Joao Mario (Porto)

Joao Mario (Porto) CB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) ST: Gaetan Laborde (Nice)

Gaetan Laborde (Nice) ST: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) CDM: Danilo Pereira (PSG)

Danilo Pereira (PSG) CB: Karim Rekik (Sevilla)

Karim Rekik (Sevilla) LB:Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Use 3 players from the Premier League, 4 Ligue 1 players, 1 player from Liga NOS and 3 players from La Liga. This is an optimal way to solve the challenge. The nationalities of the players differ too once you set them up completing both the nationalities and league part of the challenge.

You can use your head and think of a solution on your own as the above solution might get a little expensive. For example, you can select some leading nations that have some players in major leagues as well.

Spanish and French players are good options. Brazilian players are also pretty talented, and there are a number of them in the premier league, La Liga and they are highly ranked common gold players.