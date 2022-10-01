FIFA 23 Chemistry Guide

If a team consists of players who are friendly with each other, understand each, and relate to each other because of certain aspects then it is bound to improve the overall performance of the team. A similar mechanic is also featured in FIFA and we are going to take a deeper dive into how Chemistry works in FIFA 23.

How does Team Chemistry work in FIFA 23?

Team Chemistry is a big contributor to the performance of the players in FIFA 23. It is important to understand how it works so we can create a team that positively affects the chemistry and thus stats of the players.

Let’s talk about how chemistry works and what are the factors that affect Chemistry. Every team can have a maximum of 33 chemistry points and they increase or decrease based on what players are in your team.

Every player can contribute a total of 3 points with 0 being the minimum and 3 being the maximum. The Player’s chemistry points are indicated by diamonds on the bottom left of the player card.

If a player has 0 stars, then he will play at the base stats mentioned on his player card, and depending on the number of chemistry points, the stats will improve.

What affects Team Chemistry?

Now that we know how chemistry works in FIFA 23, let’s look at what are the factors that affect chemistry.

League, Club, and Nationality

The first thing that will affect the chemistry is the league, club, and nationality of other players. It matters a lot if there are players from the same club or players who play in the same league and if they belong to the same country.

Let’s look at the table below to get a better understanding of how this works.

1 Chemistry Point 2 Chemistry Points 3 Chemistry Points League 3 Players 5 Players 8 Players Nationality 2 Players 5 Players 8 Players Club 2 Players 4 Players 7 Players

For instance, if two players play for the same club, in the team, both of them will get 1 Chemistry Point. If there is Vinicius and Modric on the team both of whom play from Real Madrid, both of them will get one point each, and the team’s tally will be 2.

Same way if there are two players from the same league, let’s say the Spanish League, then both of the players will get 1 chemistry point.

If we add Dembele to the above roster, then they will two points for the club category and one more point for the league category.

This should explain how League, Nationality, and Clubs affect the team chemistry.

Icons and Heroes

Icons and Heroes directly affect the team’s overall chemistry and how it happens is that if an Icon or a Hero is playing at its preferred position, then it will automatically give him 3 chemistry points.

If the Icon or Hero is not in its intended position, their chemistry with the team will not count. Both of them also contribute to the Nationality, League, and Club categories but with a twist.

An icon will count as two players for the nationality category and the hero will count as two players in the league category. Be sure to include heroes and icons in your team to improve the team category.

Managers

Managers may be off the field. but they do impact the team’s chemistry. Team managers can add 1 point to the team’s chemistry if they belong to either the same Nationality or the same League.

Changes to Team Chemistry in FIFA 23

There is a lot of stuff that was changed in FIFA 23 that affected the chemistry in the previous generations but now it doesn’t. Let’s look at all the changes to Team Chemistry in FIFA 23.