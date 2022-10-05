Career mode in FIFA 23 will allow you to build your team from the very start, which some players love to do. There is nothing like a team; you build yourself in this mode.

Although most players will love to go with the Ultimate Team mode, for those who love career mode, we have shortlisted some best teams you can choose to start off with in FIFA 23 career mode.

FIFA 23 best teams to play in career mode

Below you will find some of the best teams to play with in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Newcastle United

The biggest reason we choose this team is its budget. As you know as well, it is now one of the wealthiest teams in the world, and everyone will love to become a part of it.

You can build a great team and go for different trophies and titles without thinking about the money. It is not that you have money to build a team.

This team already had some great names associated with it, like Bruno Guimeras. You will have a great time bringing Newcastle back on titles-winning track.

Malaga CF

If you are someone who wants to challenge himself by bringing a team from the bottom to the top, then Malaga CF is one you should choose.

This team has seen both good and worse times in FIFA. They had competed in the Champions League, but during last season they hardly avoided relegation from LaLiga SmartBank.

Retaking this team to the top will be a great and exciting challenge for you. You will get a limited budget, and all you have to do is with little resources.

FC Barcelona

Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the biggest teams that you can choose in your career mode. Though they are facing some financial issues, nobody has spent more than them in the current signing.

Now with players like Lewandowski, you can easily make this team a Champions League winner. You will also get support from new players like Pedri and Ansu Fati.

If you manage to get some more big names to the club, you can take it to the heights it was in 2009.

Manchester City

Manchester City is the best team if you look at the available players and the money the manager had. They are the champions of England but still looking for a Champions League Trophy.

The new lot of players, which include Erling Haaland, can lead this team to champion status. It would help if you went with this team because it has some quality stars.

As you start to win some games with it, every transfer window will bring a lot of cash. If you are a good player and looking for a sure-shot career path, then this team is for you.

Nottingham Forest

This team is now back in the Premier League, and if you are the one who wants to face and defeat teams like MC and Liverpool, this team is for you.

It made a comeback to the Premier League after a long time, and you will need some heavy rebuilding to take this team to the top again.

Bringing Nottingham Forest back to its glory days is an exciting challenge for the fans. It is an excellent opportunity for the fans of this club to beat some big names in football.