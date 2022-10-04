Best RW In FIFA 23 (Top 10)

There’s nothing more intense than adding a winger to your team that can totally flip the table of the game when least expected. Left or Right, Wingers are one of the most crucial parts of your Ultimate Team in FIFA 23 that are predominantly placed in an attacking capacity. In this guide, we’ll be listing the Top 10 Right Wingers (RW) in FIFA 23 and which ones you should sign up.

FIFA 23 top 10 RW players

As mentioned above, Wingers are important lads of your team. These guys support their defense and help the forward players of the team in passing and crossing the ball to surface goal-scoring opportunities. They also perform defensive tasks by tracking the ball and intercepting it.

A good Winger must have good speed, crossing, dribbling, stamina, pressing, and other skills. Below we have provided a list of the top 10 Right Wingers in FIFA 23 and their relevant stats.

Name Club Overall Rating Potential Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 93 93 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 89 89 A. Di María Paris Saint-Germain 87 87 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 86 86 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 84 84 Carlos Vela Los Angeles FC 83 83 Portu Real Sociedad 82 82 D. Berardi Sassuolo 82 82 Suso Sevilla FC 82 82 Hirving Lozano Napoli 81 82

To further narrow down the list, here are our top 5 picks for Right Wingers in FIFA 23.

Starting our list with the legend Lionel Messi. Regardless of how little or much you know about football, Messi is a house name that everybody knows. Therefore, making Messi a part of our top 5 list is a must as not only is he famous, this Argentinian professional footballer has an Overall Rating and Potential of 93.

Messi is known for his exceptional performance and for being the absolute best player. Naming him alone makes him one of the reasons why you should go with this icon.

Yet another famous house name Mohamed Salah makes the second choice on our list. Belonging to Liverpool, Salah has an Overall Rating and Potential of 89. This icon has 4-star skill moves and has had a total of 118 league goals.

Salah has taken home PFA Player of the Year, Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year, and Premier League Player of the Year. So you best believe he’s the right choice for you.

Fellow to Messi, third on the list is A. Di María from Paris Saint-Germain. With an Overall Rating and Potential of 87, Di Maria also possesses High Attacking Work Rate and Medium Defensive Work Rate. He’s a strong, quick, and talented winger that the players absolutely love.

Although he is a Right Winger, Di Maria also plays as a central attacking midfielder or on either side of the pitch, making him a great choice.

Riyad Mahrez is our fourth pick for the best RW in FIFA 2023. Riyad is an Algerian professional footballer who plays as a Right Wing for Manchester City.

He has an Overall Rating and a Potential of 86. He’s had 59 goals and 41 assists, making him a strong competitor on the field.

Last but not least, we have Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech is a player for Chelsea as a Right Winger and has a 5-star skill moves rating.

He’s a rare player with an Overall Rating and a Potential of 84. Hakim has had 16 goals and provided 13 assists in the Eredivisie. He’s yet another solid choice and a beast to tear down the opponents on the field.