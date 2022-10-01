Best RB In FIFA 23 (Top 10)

In FIFA 23, one of the most essential positions is right-back (RB). The players who are assigned this position play as full-back defenders. They play on the front-right of the goalkeeper and are the last line of defense before the goalkeeper. However, their defense strategy is highly reactive, and they can position themselves around according to the situation.

Most players placed at RB are right-footed and have high defensive stats and high stamina to keep up with the enemy strikers. Just by gauging these abilities, you can judge which players are well suited to play on RB.

This guide will highlight the top 10 RB players for you to consider adding to your squad in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 best RB

Player Club OVR Rating Joao Cancelo Manchester City 88 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 87 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 85 Kyle Walker Manchester City 85 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 85 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 84 Jesus Navas Sevilla FC 84 Ricardo Pereira Leicester City 84 Reece James Chelsea 84 Juan Cuadrado Juventus 83

Joao Cancelo

He is the best RB player without any doubt as his rating is unparalleled. His brilliant playstyle has gained him an 87 rating which is the highest in his class of players cementing him as the best right-back player.

All aspects of his game are outstanding: the pace at which he moves, the accuracy of his passes, and his dribbling are in a league of their own. Having him on your team will surely give you an edge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Some might argue that he falls short in certain aspects, but he has proved from time to time that his defense is phenomenal. Trent makes up for his weakness with this defense.

Trent Alexander-Arnold can pass the ball with extreme precision while his crossing skills are also impressive. He is the second highest-rated RB player for the right reasons.

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal is one of the set pieces of the Real Madrid team. While his team is full of young players with lots of potential, Carvajal is a veteran. Even after a long carrier, he still hasn’t lost his edge.

He is still a very consistent and well-rounded right-back player. He provides stability to his team with his consistency and experience.

Kyle Walker

He might just be the best right-back player hailing from the land of the Brits. After joining Manchester City, he gained experience under Pep Guardiola and then made tremendous contributions to the team’s success.

He might not be the best of the best, but we cannot deny the incredible skill this man holds. His pacing is a great asset for Manchester City.

Achraf Hakimi

He is an RB player for Paris Saint-Germain. While some aspects of his game might leave a little more to be desired, his pace is undoubtedly the best.

He makes up for all these weaknesses but heavily leans into his strengths. The pacing that he creates has made a massive impact on Paris Saint-Germain’s success.