FIFA 23 Best Players (Top 10)

There are some incredible players in FIFA 23, no doubt, but some are better than others on a comparative scale depicted by their ratings. This guide will provide you with the Top 10 best players in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Best Players

Looking for the best players in FIFA 23? We got you covered. In FIFA 23, Lionel Messi leads, along with Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Here are the best of the bests you can find in FIFA 23, in descending order.

10- Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer has a solid overall rating of 90, that spots him among the top ten players in FIFA 23. The Bayern Munich veteran is without a doubt the best goalkeeper in football history.

Manuel Neuer, despite being 36 years old, does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. He also won his tenth consecutive Bundesliga title, which should be enough to convince you to add him to your FUT roster.

Neuer has the following stats in FIFA 23.

Pace – 87

Shooting – 88

Passing – 91

Dribbling – 88

Defense – 56

Physical – 91

9- Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois also makes the top ten list of FIFA 23 players thanks to his stunning performance in the Champions League final last season.

His dedication and success were recognized, and he was named one of the best FIFA players by EA Sports, with an overall rating of 90.

In FIFA 23, Courtois has the following stats.

Pace – 84

Shooting – 89

Passing – 75

Dribbling – 90

Defense – 46

Physical – 89

8- Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite his setback in the previous season, Cristiano Ronaldo makes the top ten list of FIFA 23 players. Most people might be surprised, but his name served him well.

He has an overall rating of 90 and is the game’s best finisher, with a shooting rating of 92. In FIFA 23, Ronaldo has the following statistics.

Pace – 81

Shooting – 92

Passing – 78

Dribbling – 85

Defense – 34

Physical – 75

7- Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk emerged from his injury stronger and more exhorting. Who would have thought he’d make such a strong comeback, finishing in the top 10 of FIFA 23?

Virgil’s current form is a blip and he’ll improve further; this fact earns him a spot in the top ten players in FIFA 23, despite not looking like the best center-back.

Surely, he will accomplish something great soon to silence the critics, and EA recognized that spark in him and gave him an overall rating of 90.

The stats for Virgil are listed below.

Pace – 81

Shooting – 60

Passing – 71

Dribbling – 72

Defense – 91

Physical – 86

6- Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian King, continued his good form from the previous year by returning to the FIFA top ten. He had an incredible season and is currently regarded as the best player in the world.

Although his stats suggest he has been struggling recently, his form is strong, and he has a 90 overall rating, making him one of the best players in the game.

Here’s a look at Mohamed Salah’s statistics.

Pace – 90

Shooting – 89

Passing – 82

Dribbling – 90

Defense – 45

Physical – 75

5- Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was named Premier League Player of the Season for the most recent season, and FIFA completely agrees, as evidenced by his overall rating of 91.

Given his recent form and performances over the months, his ratings are bound to go up so he’s the MVP in any FUT. Here’s a look into Bruyne’s stats.

Pace – 74

Shooting – 88

Passing – 93

Dribbling – 87

Defense – 64

Physical – 77

4- Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski had an exceptional last term and he managed 50 goals in 46 appearances. He has been the most consistent No.9 in world football recently and boasts a 91 rating overall.

Currently, he’s one of the best you can get in FIFA 23 who’s in touching distance of his third successive European Golden Shoe.

Robert Lewandowski is flexing the following stats in FIFA 23.

Pace – 75

Shooting – 91

Passing – 79

Dribbling – 86

Defense – 44

Physical – 83

3- Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe retains an overall rating of 91 as last year. He is an absolute speedster with a pace rating of 97 and that alone is enough to crush any opponent.

Mbappe is a total beast of the game and a must-have in any FUT. In FIFA 23, Mbappe has the following stats.

Pace – 97

Shooting – 89

Passing – 80

Dribbling – 92

Defense – 36

Physical – 76

2- Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema jumped a bit in the stats and now is one of the best-rated strikers in FIFA with an overall rating of 91. He had an exceptionally successful campaign recently as he managed 44 goals in 46 appearances.

Benzema is at the pinnacle of his career right now, and you should definitely consider him for your team because of how devastating he can be on any given day.

Benzema’s statistics are as follows.

Pace – 80

Shooting – 82

Passing – 83

Dribbling – 87

Defense – 39

Physical – 78

1- Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi needs no introduction, and it’s no surprise that he’s the best player in FIFA 23. Well deserved, to say the least!

EA sports recognize Messi among the top five players in the world and his current form does justice to that fact. It is due to this reason that he boasts an overall rating of 91.

Here’s a look into Messi’s stats.