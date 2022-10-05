Celebrations in FIFA 23 are not a new thing in the game. But the celebrations performed by the star players like Messi and Ronaldo are what fans love to see more.

To cover this need of fans, we have prepared this Best FIFA 23 celebrations guide so you can know complete details about the star players’ celebrations and how to do them.

Best FIFA 23 celebrations to do

While performing the Signature celebration of players, you need to hold X on PlayStation and A on Xbox.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu Celebration

Ronaldo performs a twirl in the air in this Celebration and screams as loud as possible.

2. Mohamed Salah Prayer & Kiss the Ground Celebration

It is the famous Celebration of Mohammed Salah in which he first prays and then kisses the ground.

To perform it, you must hold L2 and the right analog stick to the right.

3. Neymar Hang Loose Goal Celebration

In this Celebration Neymar just let his body loose and perform a slow dance move.

It is performed by holding L1 and moving the right stick up and down.

4. Roberto Firmino’s Low five and flex Celebration

It is a celebration that Roberto performs with a teammate in FIFA 23. After scoring the goal, you must run and hold the celebration controls, and Roberto will do it.

5. Sam Kerr’s The Flip Celebration

It is a handstand and perfect flip celebration by Sam Kerr. She is the only female football player that makes it to the cover of FIFA.

6. Christian Pulisic’s The Eye of the Tiger Celebration

In this Celebration, Christian shows off his tattoo and covers his face using his arm. In this way, he showcases the eye of the tiger.

7. Diogo Jota’s The Gamer Celebration

It is the famous Celebration of Diogo Jota in which he sits down and pretends to be playing FIFA.

You need to hold R1 and flick the right analog key right and left to perform it. On Xbox, you can do the same by pressing RB.

8. Kylian Mbappe’s Slide Salute Celebration

In this Celebration, Mbappe runs and performs a slide while saluting with his fingers.

You can perform it efficiently by holding R1 and the right analog key to the right. If playing on Xbox, you can use RB in place of R1.

9. Conor McGregor’s Arm Swing Celebration

It is a new celebration in FIFA 23 performed by Conor McGregor. In this, he walks like he doesn’t have any bones in his body.

You can do it after scoring a goal by holding L1 and flicking the right analog key towards the right and left. If you are playing on Xbox, you can use LB.

10. Christian Pulisic The Griddy Celebration

It is a dance celebration done by Christian Pulisica after scoring a goal in the Champions League.

You can perform it after scoring the goal by holding the R2 button and flicking the control stick upwards twice