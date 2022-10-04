How To Do FIFA 23 New Celebrations

Scoring a goal is pointless if you can’t flex on your opponents afterwards. That is where celebrations come in and FIFA 23 has plenty of these “dance” moves to celebrate a goal in style. As with every new iteration, FIFA 23 also adds new celebrations to the mix and we will explain how to perform these.

How to do new celebrations in FIFA 23

Celebration Name PlayStation Xbox PC Gamepad Eye of the Storm (Hold) R1 spin R anti-clockwise (Hold) RB spin R anti-clockwise (Hold) RB spin R anti-clockwise Gamer (Hold) R1 Flick ⇨⇦ (Hold) RB Flick ⇨⇦ (Hold) RB Flick ⇨⇦ Arm Swing (Hold) L1 Flick R ⇨⇦ (Hold) LB Flick R ⇨⇦ (Hold) LB Flick R ⇨⇦ Slide Salute (Hold) R1 hold R ⇨ (Hold) RB hold R ⇨ (Hold) RB hold R ⇨ Eyes and Arms (Griddy) (Hold) R2 Flick R ⇧⇧ (Hold) RT Flick R ⇧⇧ (Hold) RT Flick R ⇧⇧ Slide and Flex (Hold) R1 hold R ⇩ (Hold) RB hold R ⇩ (Hold) RB hold R ⇩

How to do Signature celebrations

There are some players in FIFA 23 with their signature celebrations. Players like Ronaldo, Messi, Erling Halaand, and Kylian Mbappe have their own signature celebrations. Whenever you’ve scored a goal with such players, you can perform the signature celebration.

To perform the signature celebration on PlayStation, press X. As for Xbox, press A.

Other celebrations

There are some unique celebrations in FIFA 23 as well. Like Conor McGregor’s walk, slide and flex, Kylian Mbappe’s famous slide, Diogo Jota’s gamer celebration and much more.

If you want to perform these celebrations, then look at the table below.