FIFA 22 Skill Moves Guide

With an improvement update to FIFA 22 movements and animations, the game will now run with much more fluidity. In this guide, we’ll show you all of Fifa 22 Skill Moves that you’ll be able to utilize on the field with different combinations of inputs.

FIFA 22 Skill Moves

When you are bored from using the basic tactics to play football and want to spice things up on the pitch, skill moves help you do that. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a Wonderkid on the other end of your controller, even the worst can outmaneuver the best if they know what they’re doing.

What are Skill Moves?

Skill moves allow your player to perform skills by using combinations of buttons. You can dodge the opponent players or showboat against your opponents using the skill moves. The skill moves are divided into five categories.

Skill Moves List

Every player in FIFA 22 has a Skill Moves level assigned from 1 star to 5 stars. Below is a list of skill moves that you can perform in FIFA 22 for every level:

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Bridge Skill Double Tap R1 Double Tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + R Direction Hold LB + RB + R Direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + R1 Tap LT + RB Tap Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top left Hold LB + X or B then Y + L move to top left Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top right Hold LB + X or B then Y + L move to top right Flick Up For Volley Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Feint Forward and Turn Flick Right Stick Down x2 Flick Right Stick Down x2 Body Feint Right R Flick Right R Flick Right Body Feint Left R Flick Left R Flick Left Stepover Right R to top, rotate from top to right R to top, rotate from top to right Stepover Left R to top, rotate from top to left R to top, rotate from top to left Reverse Stepover Right R to right, rotate to up R to right, rotate to up Reverse Stepover Left R to left, rotate to up R to left, rotate to up Ball Roll Left R Hold Left R Hold Left Ball Roll Right R Hold Right R Hold Right Drag Back L2 + R2 + L Flick Down LB + RT + L Flick Down

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Heel Flick R Flick UpDown R Flick UpDown Roulette Right R to bottom, rotate R 270° through left R to bottom, rotate R 270° through left Roulette Left R to bottom, rotate R 270° through right R to bottom, rotate R 270° through right Fake Left & Go Right R to left, rotate through the bottom to right R to left, rotate through the bottom to right Fake Right & Go Left R to right, rotate through the bottom to left R to right, rotate through the bottom to left Heel Chop Left (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L Hold Left Hold L2 + X or B then Y + L Hold Left Heel Chop Right (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L Hold Right Hold L2 + X or B then Y + L Hold Right

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3 Heel to Heel Flick R Flick UpDown R Flick UpDown Simple Rainbow R Flick DownUpUp R Flick DownUpUp Spin Left R to bottom left (45°) x2 R to bottom left (45°) x2 Spin Right R to bottom right (45°) x2 R to bottom right (45°) x2 Stop and Turn Left (while running) R Flick Up Flick Left R Flick Up Flick Left Stop and Turn Right (while running) R Flick Up Flick Right R Flick Up Flick Right Ball Roll Cut Right R Hold Left L Hold Right R Hold Left L Hold Right Ball Roll Cut Left R Hold Right R Hold Left R Hold Right R Hold Left Fake Pass (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then Y Fake Pass Exit Left (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top left Hold RT + X or B then Y + L move to top left Fake Pass Exit Right (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top right Hold RT + X or B then Y + L move to top right Quick Ball Rolls R Hold Down R Hold Down Drag to Heel L1 + R Flick DownFlick Left or Right LB + R Flick DownFlick Left or Right Lane Change Left Hold L1 + R Hold Left Hold LB + R Hold Left Lane Change Right Hold L1 + R Hold Right Hold LB + R Hold Right Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + R Flick DownFlick Left Hold LT + R Flick DownFlick Left Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + R Flick DownFlick Right Hold LT + R Flick DownFlick Right Drag Back Spin Left R Flick DownFlick Left R Flick DownFlick Left Drag Back Spin Right R Flick DownFlick Right R Flick DownFlick Right

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox Elastico R to right then rotate through the bottom to left R to right then rotate through the bottom to left Reverse Elastico R to left then rotate through the bottom to right R to left then rotate through the bottom to right Advanced Rainbow R Flick DownHold Up Flick Up R Flick DownHold Up Flick Up Hocus Pocus R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to left, then rotate from left through the bottom to right R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to left, then rotate from left through the bottom to right Triple Elastico R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to the right, then rotate from right through the bottom to left R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to the right, then rotate from right through the bottom to left Ball Roll & Flick Left (while running) R Hold Right Flick Up R Hold Right Flick Up Ball Roll & Flick Right (while running) R Hold Left Flick Up R Hold Left Flick Up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + R Flick Up Flick Down Hold RB + R Flick Up Flick Down Sombrero Flick (while standing) R Flick Up Up Down R Flick Up Up Down Turn & Spin Left R Flick Up Flick Left R Flick Up Flick Left Turn & Spin Right R Flick Up Flick Right R Flick Up Flick Right Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) R Hold Left then R Flick Left R Hold Left then R Flick Left Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) R Hold Right then R Flick Right R Hold Right then R Flick Right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + R Flick Up Flick Left or Right Hold LT + R Flick Up Flick Left or Right Elastico Chop Left R Flick Down Flick Left R Flick Down Flick Left Elastico Chop Right R Flick Down Flick Right R Flick Down Flick Right Spin Flick Left Hold R1 + R Flick Up Flick Left Hold RB + R Flick Up Flick Left Spin Flick Right Hold R1 + R Flick Up Flick Right Hold RB + R Flick Up Flick Right Flick Over R Hold Up R Hold Up Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + R Flick Up Flick Left Hold LB + R Flick Up, Flick Left Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + R Flick Up Flick Right Hold LB + R Flick Up, Flick Right Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L to bottom Hold LT + X or B then A + L to bottom

5 Star Juggling Tricks