FIFA 22 Skill Moves Guide

By Umair Niazi

With an improvement update to FIFA 22 movements and animations, the game will now run with much more fluidity. In this guide, we’ll show you all of Fifa 22 Skill Moves that you’ll be able to utilize on the field with different combinations of inputs.

FIFA 22 Skill Moves

When you are bored from using the basic tactics to play football and want to spice things up on the pitch, skill moves help you do that. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got a Wonderkid on the other end of your controller, even the worst can outmaneuver the best if they know what they’re doing.

What are Skill Moves?

Skill moves allow your player to perform skills by using combinations of buttons. You can dodge the opponent players or showboat against your opponents using the skill moves. The skill moves are divided into five categories.

Skill Moves List

Every player in FIFA 22 has a Skill Moves level assigned from 1 star to 5 stars. Below is a list of skill moves that you can perform in FIFA 22 for every level:

1 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Bridge Skill Double Tap R1 Double Tap RB
Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + R Direction Hold LB + RB + R Direction
Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + R1 Tap LT + RB Tap
Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top left Hold LB + X or B then Y + L move to top left
Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top right Hold LB + X or B then Y + L move to top right
Flick Up For Volley Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3

2 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Feint Forward and Turn Flick Right Stick Down x2 Flick Right Stick Down x2
Body Feint Right R Flick Right R Flick Right
Body Feint Left R Flick Left R Flick Left
Stepover Right R to top, rotate from top to right R to top, rotate from top to right
Stepover Left R to top, rotate from top to left R to top, rotate from top to left
Reverse Stepover Right R to right, rotate to up R to right, rotate to up
Reverse Stepover Left R to left, rotate to up R to left, rotate to up
Ball Roll Left R Hold Left R Hold Left
Ball Roll Right R Hold Right R Hold Right
Drag Back L2 + R2 + L Flick Down LB + RT + L Flick Down

3 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Heel Flick R Flick UpDown R Flick UpDown
Roulette Right R to bottom, rotate R 270° through left R to bottom, rotate R 270° through left
Roulette Left R to bottom, rotate R 270° through right R to bottom, rotate R 270° through right
Fake Left & Go Right R to left, rotate through the bottom to right R to left, rotate through the bottom to right
Fake Right & Go Left R to right, rotate through the bottom to left R to right, rotate through the bottom to left
Heel Chop Left (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L Hold Left Hold L2 + X or B then Y + L Hold Left
Heel Chop Right (While Running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L Hold Right Hold L2 + X or B then Y + L Hold Right

4 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + R3 Hold LB + R3
Heel to Heel Flick R Flick UpDown R Flick UpDown
Simple Rainbow R Flick DownUpUp R Flick DownUpUp
Spin Left R to bottom left (45°) x2 R to bottom left (45°) x2
Spin Right R to bottom right (45°) x2 R to bottom right (45°) x2
Stop and Turn Left (while running) R Flick Up Flick Left R Flick Up Flick Left
Stop and Turn Right (while running) R Flick Up Flick Right R Flick Up Flick Right
Ball Roll Cut Right R Hold Left L Hold Right R Hold Left L Hold Right
Ball Roll Cut Left R Hold Right R Hold Left R Hold Right R Hold Left
Fake Pass (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then Y
Fake Pass Exit Left (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top left Hold RT + X or B then Y + L move to top left
Fake Pass Exit Right (While Standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + L move to top right Hold RT + X or B then Y + L move to top right
Quick Ball Rolls R Hold Down R Hold Down
Drag to Heel L1 + R Flick DownFlick Left or Right LB + R Flick DownFlick Left or Right
Lane Change Left Hold L1 + R Hold Left Hold LB + R Hold Left
Lane Change Right Hold L1 + R Hold Right Hold LB + R Hold Right
Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L2 + R Flick DownFlick Left Hold LT + R Flick DownFlick Left
Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L2 + R Flick DownFlick Right Hold LT + R Flick DownFlick Right
Drag Back Spin Left R Flick DownFlick Left R Flick DownFlick Left
Drag Back Spin Right R Flick DownFlick Right R Flick DownFlick Right

5 Star Skill Moves

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Elastico R to right then rotate through the bottom to left R to right then rotate through the bottom to left
Reverse Elastico R to left then rotate through the bottom to right R to left then rotate through the bottom to right
Advanced Rainbow R Flick DownHold Up Flick Up R Flick DownHold Up Flick Up
Hocus Pocus R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to left, then rotate from left through the bottom to right R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to left, then rotate from left through the bottom to right
Triple Elastico R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to the right, then rotate from right through the bottom to left R to bottom, rotate through the bottom to the right, then rotate from right through the bottom to left
Ball Roll & Flick Left (while running) R Hold Right Flick Up R Hold Right Flick Up
Ball Roll & Flick Right (while running) R Hold Left Flick Up R Hold Left Flick Up
Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + R Flick Up Flick Down Hold RB + R Flick Up Flick Down
Sombrero Flick (while standing) R Flick Up Up Down R Flick Up Up Down
Turn & Spin Left R Flick Up Flick Left R Flick Up Flick Left
Turn & Spin Right R Flick Up Flick Right R Flick Up Flick Right
Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) R Hold Left then R Flick Left R Hold Left then R Flick Left
Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) R Hold Right then R Flick Right R Hold Right then R Flick Right
Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + R Flick Up Flick Left or Right Hold LT + R Flick Up Flick Left or Right
Elastico Chop Left R Flick Down Flick Left R Flick Down Flick Left
Elastico Chop Right R Flick Down Flick Right R Flick Down Flick Right
Spin Flick Left Hold R1 + R Flick Up Flick Left Hold RB + R Flick Up Flick Left
Spin Flick Right Hold R1 + R Flick Up Flick Right Hold RB + R Flick Up Flick Right
Flick Over R Hold Up R Hold Up
Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + R Flick Up Flick Left Hold LB + R Flick Up, Flick Left
Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + R Flick Up Flick Right Hold LB + R Flick Up, Flick Right
Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + L to bottom Hold LT + X or B then A + L to bottom

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Skill Move How to Perform on PlayStation How to Perform on Xbox
Laces Flick Up L2 + Hold R1 LT + Hold RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards Hold L bottom Hold L bottom
Sombrero Flick Left Hold L left Hold L left
Sombrero Flick Right Hold L right Hold L right
Around the World R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise) R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
In Air Elastico R Flick Right Flick Left R Flick Right Flick Left
Reverse In Air Elastico R Flick Left Flick Right R Flick Left Flick Right
Flick Up for Volley Hold L up Hold L up
Chest Flick L to up L3 Tap L3 x3 L to up L3 Tap L3 x3
T. Around the World Rotate R clockwise then R Flick Up Rotate R clockwise then R Flick Up
Umair Niazi