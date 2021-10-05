EA has introduced a new card type in FIFA 22 Ultimate team called Hero Cards. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Hero Cards and how to get Hero Cards in FIFA 22.

How to Get Hero Cards in FIFA 22

Hero Cards have been released to commemorate memorable occasions in football history and the league in which they occurred. From Hero Cards, any players from the same league will receive a special chemistry benefit.

In FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, you can get your hands on the Hero cards in three different ways.

The first is by opening packs using Coins or FIFA Points. However, they will drop very rarely, as the odds of getting a hero card are the same as an Icon card.

The second way is to buy them from the Transfer Market in-game. But again, as they will be really rare, they will most likely be priced very highly.

The third and final option is to get the Hero cards using the Squad Builder Challenges. They will most probably be dropping with the release of the hero cards.

All FUT Hero Cards in FIFA 22

Below are the announced 18 Hero Cards that will be coming to FIFA 22.

Abedi Pele

Position: CAM

League: Ligue 1

Nationality: Ghanian

Hero Card Rating: 89

Diego Milito

Position: ST

League: Serie A

Nationality: Argentinian

Hero Card Rating: 88

Fernando Morientes

Position: ST

League: La Liga

Nationality: Spanish

Hero Card Rating: 89

Jurgen Kohler

Position: ST

League: Bundesliga

Nationality: German

Hero Card Rating: 89

Mario Gomez

Position: ST

League: Bundesliga

Nationality: German

Hero Card Rating: 88

Antonio Di Natale

Position: ST

League: Serie A

Nationality: Italian

Hero Card Rating: 88

Jorge Campos

Position: GK

League: Liga BBVA

Nationality: Mexican

Hero Card Rating: 87

Ivan Cordoba

Position: CB

League: Seria A

Nationality: Colombian

Hero Card Rating: 87

Joe Cole

Position: CAM

League: Premier League

Nationality: English

Hero Card Rating: 87

Jerzy Dudek

Position: GK

League: Premier League

Nationality: Polish

Hero Card Rating: 86

Freddie Ljungberg

Position: RM

League: Premier League

Nationality: Swedish

Hero Card Rating: 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi

Position: CAM

League: La Liga

Nationality: Russian

Hero Card Rating: 86

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Position: ST

League: Premier League

Nationality: Norwegian

Hero Card Rating: 86

Robbie Keane

Position: ST

League: Premier League

Nationality: Ireland

Hero Card Rating: 86

Sami Al-Jaber

Position: ST

League: MBS Pro League

Nationality: Saudi Arabian

Hero Card Rating: 86

Tim Cahill

Position: ST

League: Premier League

Nationality: Australian

Hero Card Rating: 85

Clint Dempsey

Position: LM/ST/CF

League: MLS

Nationality: USA

Hero Card Rating: 85

Lars Ricken

Position: CM/CAM

League: Bundesliga

Nationality: German

Hero Card Rating: 85