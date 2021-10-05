EA has introduced a new card type in FIFA 22 Ultimate team called Hero Cards. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Hero Cards and how to get Hero Cards in FIFA 22.
How to Get Hero Cards in FIFA 22
Hero Cards have been released to commemorate memorable occasions in football history and the league in which they occurred. From Hero Cards, any players from the same league will receive a special chemistry benefit.
In FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, you can get your hands on the Hero cards in three different ways.
The first is by opening packs using Coins or FIFA Points. However, they will drop very rarely, as the odds of getting a hero card are the same as an Icon card.
The second way is to buy them from the Transfer Market in-game. But again, as they will be really rare, they will most likely be priced very highly.
The third and final option is to get the Hero cards using the Squad Builder Challenges. They will most probably be dropping with the release of the hero cards.
All FUT Hero Cards in FIFA 22
Below are the announced 18 Hero Cards that will be coming to FIFA 22.
Abedi Pele
Position: CAM
League: Ligue 1
Nationality: Ghanian
Hero Card Rating: 89
Diego Milito
Position: ST
League: Serie A
Nationality: Argentinian
Hero Card Rating: 88
Fernando Morientes
Position: ST
League: La Liga
Nationality: Spanish
Hero Card Rating: 89
Jurgen Kohler
Position: ST
League: Bundesliga
Nationality: German
Hero Card Rating: 89
Mario Gomez
Position: ST
League: Bundesliga
Nationality: German
Hero Card Rating: 88
Antonio Di Natale
Position: ST
League: Serie A
Nationality: Italian
Hero Card Rating: 88
Jorge Campos
Position: GK
League: Liga BBVA
Nationality: Mexican
Hero Card Rating: 87
Ivan Cordoba
Position: CB
League: Seria A
Nationality: Colombian
Hero Card Rating: 87
Joe Cole
Position: CAM
League: Premier League
Nationality: English
Hero Card Rating: 87
Jerzy Dudek
Position: GK
League: Premier League
Nationality: Polish
Hero Card Rating: 86
Freddie Ljungberg
Position: RM
League: Premier League
Nationality: Swedish
Hero Card Rating: 86
Aleksandr Mostovoi
Position: CAM
League: La Liga
Nationality: Russian
Hero Card Rating: 86
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Position: ST
League: Premier League
Nationality: Norwegian
Hero Card Rating: 86
Robbie Keane
Position: ST
League: Premier League
Nationality: Ireland
Hero Card Rating: 86
Sami Al-Jaber
Position: ST
League: MBS Pro League
Nationality: Saudi Arabian
Hero Card Rating: 86
Tim Cahill
Position: ST
League: Premier League
Nationality: Australian
Hero Card Rating: 85
Clint Dempsey
Position: LM/ST/CF
League: MLS
Nationality: USA
Hero Card Rating: 85
Lars Ricken
Position: CM/CAM
League: Bundesliga
Nationality: German
Hero Card Rating: 85