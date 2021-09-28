Wingers play an essential part of any team’s offense in FIFA 22, so it’s important you have strong wingers on the field. In this FIFA 22 Best Wingers guide, we will be covering the best LW, RW, LM, and RMs in this iteration of the game.
A Winger’s job in FIFA 22 is to basically support their strikers from the wings of the field. When shifting from defense to offense, they have to make huge sprints across the sides to enable effective attacks to the goal.
Hence, what makes a winger strong is outstanding pace, speed and stamina. Below we’ve sorted the best wingers for each positioning on the field in FIFA 22.
FIFA 22 Best Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-Germain(PSG)
|93
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|91
|3
|Neymar Jr
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|4
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|5
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|6
|Sadio Mané
|Liverpool
|89
|7
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|89
|8
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|88
|9
|Ángel Di María
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|10
|Thomas Müller
|Bayem Munchen
|87
|11
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|87
|12
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|87
|13
|Jordi Alba Ramos
|FC Barcelona
|86
|14
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|86
|15
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|86
|16
|Gerard Moreno Balagueró
|Villarreal FC
|86
|17
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayem Munchen
|86
|18
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|86
|19
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico de Madrid
|86
|20
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|85
Best Left Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|91
|2
|Neymar Jr
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|3
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|91
|4
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|5
|Sadio Mané
|Liverpool
|89
|6
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|88
|7
|Ángel Di María
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|8
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|86
|9
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayem Munchen
|86
|10
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|85
|11
|Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|85
|12
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico de Madrid
|85
|13
|Memphis Depay
|FC Barcelona
|85
|14
|Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte
|Real Sociedad
|85
|15
|Dušan Tadić
|Ajax
|84
|16
|Jack Grealish
|Manchester City
|84
|17
|Timo Werner
|Chelsea
|84
|18
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|84
|19
|Carlos Vela
|Los Angeles FC
|83
|20
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla FC
|83
Best Right Wingers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|93
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|89
|3
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|88
|4
|Ángel Di María
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|5
|Thomas Müller
|Bayem Munchen
|87
|6
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|86
|7
|Gerard Moreno Balagueró
|Villarreal CF
|86
|8
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|86
|9
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico de Madrid
|85
|10
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayem Munchen
|85
|11
|Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte
|Real Sociedad
|85
|12
|Iago Aspas Juncal
|RC Celta de Vigo
|84
|13
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|84
|14
|Carlos Vela
|Los Angeles FC
|83
|15
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|Roma FC
|83
|16
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla Fc
|83
|17
|Marco Asensio
|Real Madrid
|83
|18
|Ousmane Dembélé
|FC Barcelona
|83
|19
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|83
|20
|Federico Chiesa
|Piemonte Calcio
|83
These players tend to stay on the wings and take the brunt of the opponent’s defense towards themselves. This creates a gap for the offense.
They also provide a great run-up from their own defensive line towards the opponent’s side to enable effective crosses.
Best Left Midfielders
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|89
|2
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|87
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|87
|4
|Jordi Alba Ramos
|FC Barcelona
|86
|5
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|86
|6
|Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|85
|7
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|85
|8
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|85
|9
|Jack Grealish
|Manchester City
|84
|10
|Yannick Carrasco
|Atletico de Madrid
|84
|11
|Filip Kostić
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|84
|12
|Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|13
|Leroy Sané
|Bayern Munich
|84
|14
|Marcos Acuña
|Sevilla FC
|84
|15
|Iker Muniain Goñi
|Athletic Club de Bilbao
|83
|16
|Sergio Canales Madrazo
|Real Betis Balompie
|83
|17
|Alex Sandro Lobo Silva
|Piemonte Calcio
|83
|18
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|Roma FC
|83
|19
|José Luís Gayà Peña
|Valencia CF
|83
|20
|Thomas Lemar
|Atletico de Madrid
|83
Best Right Midfielders
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|87
|2
|Jaden Sancho
|Manchester United
|87
|3
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|86
|4
|Gerard Moreno Balague
|Villarreal CF
|86
|5
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|86
|6
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico de Madrid
|86
|7
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|85
|8
|Jesus Navas Gonzalez
|Sevilla FC
|85
|9
|Kieran Trippier
|Atletico de Madrid
|84
|10
|Ricardo Barbosa
|Leicester City
|84
|11
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis Balompie
|84
|12
|Leroy Sane
|Bayern Munich
|84
|13
|Iker Muniain Goni
|Athletic Club de Bilbao
|83
|14
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|Roma FC
|83
|15
|Juan Cuadrado
|Plemonte Calcio
|83
|16
|Thomas Lemar
|Atletico De Madrid
|83
|17
|Angel Correa
|Atletico De Madrid
|83
|18
|Scozzarella
|Gremio
|83
|19
|Federico Chiesa
|Piemonte Calcio
|83
|20
|Gareth Bale
|Real Madrid
|82
As a Left-Mid/Right-Mid, players need to be able to contribute to both the defense and offense fairly often. This requires lots of power and stamina.