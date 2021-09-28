Wingers play an essential part of any team’s offense in FIFA 22, so it’s important you have strong wingers on the field. In this FIFA 22 Best Wingers guide, we will be covering the best LW, RW, LM, and RMs in this iteration of the game.

A Winger’s job in FIFA 22 is to basically support their strikers from the wings of the field. When shifting from defense to offense, they have to make huge sprints across the sides to enable effective attacks to the goal.

Hence, what makes a winger strong is outstanding pace, speed and stamina. Below we’ve sorted the best wingers for each positioning on the field in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Best Wingers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) 93 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 91 3 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain 91 4 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain 91 5 Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 89 6 Sadio Mané Liverpool 89 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 89 8 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 88 9 Ángel Di María Paris Saint-Germain 87 10 Thomas Müller Bayem Munchen 87 11 Paul Pogba Manchester United 87 12 Jadon Sancho Manchester United 87 13 Jordi Alba Ramos FC Barcelona 86 14 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 86 15 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 86 16 Gerard Moreno Balagueró Villarreal FC 86 17 Kingsley Coman Bayem Munchen 86 18 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 86 19 Marcos Llorente Atletico de Madrid 86 20 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 85

Best Left Wingers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 91 2 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain 91 3 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain 91 4 Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 89 5 Sadio Mané Liverpool 89 6 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 88 7 Ángel Di María Paris Saint-Germain 87 8 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 86 9 Kingsley Coman Bayem Munchen 86 10 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 85 11 Aubameyang Arsenal 85 12 Antoine Griezmann Atletico de Madrid 85 13 Memphis Depay FC Barcelona 85 14 Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte Real Sociedad 85 15 Dušan Tadić Ajax 84 16 Jack Grealish Manchester City 84 17 Timo Werner Chelsea 84 18 Phil Foden Manchester City 84 19 Carlos Vela Los Angeles FC 83 20 Lucas Ocampos Sevilla FC 83

Best Right Wingers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 93 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 89 3 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 88 4 Ángel Di María Paris Saint-Germain 87 5 Thomas Müller Bayem Munchen 87 6 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 86 7 Gerard Moreno Balagueró Villarreal CF 86 8 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 86 9 Antoine Griezmann Atletico de Madrid 85 10 Serge Gnabry Bayem Munchen 85 11 Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte Real Sociedad 85 12 Iago Aspas Juncal RC Celta de Vigo 84 13 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 84 14 Carlos Vela Los Angeles FC 83 15 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Roma FC 83 16 Lucas Ocampos Sevilla Fc 83 17 Marco Asensio Real Madrid 83 18 Ousmane Dembélé FC Barcelona 83 19 Mason Mount Chelsea 83 20 Federico Chiesa Piemonte Calcio 83

These players tend to stay on the wings and take the brunt of the opponent’s defense towards themselves. This creates a gap for the offense.

They also provide a great run-up from their own defensive line towards the opponent’s side to enable effective crosses.

Best Left Midfielders

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 89 2 Paul Pogba Manchester United 87 3 Jadon Sancho Manchester United 87 4 Jordi Alba Ramos FC Barcelona 86 5 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 86 6 Aubameyang Arsenal 85 7 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 85 8 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85 9 Jack Grealish Manchester City 84 10 Yannick Carrasco Atletico de Madrid 84 11 Filip Kostić Eintracht Frankfurt 84 12 Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 84 13 Leroy Sané Bayern Munich 84 14 Marcos Acuña Sevilla FC 84 15 Iker Muniain Goñi Athletic Club de Bilbao 83 16 Sergio Canales Madrazo Real Betis Balompie 83 17 Alex Sandro Lobo Silva Piemonte Calcio 83 18 Leonardo Spinazzola Roma FC 83 19 José Luís Gayà Peña Valencia CF 83 20 Thomas Lemar Atletico de Madrid 83

Best Right Midfielders

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 87 2 Jaden Sancho Manchester United 87 3 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 86 4 Gerard Moreno Balague Villarreal CF 86 5 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 86 6 Marcos Llorente Atletico de Madrid 86 7 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 85 8 Jesus Navas Gonzalez Sevilla FC 85 9 Kieran Trippier Atletico de Madrid 84 10 Ricardo Barbosa Leicester City 84 11 Nabil Fekir Real Betis Balompie 84 12 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 84 13 Iker Muniain Goni Athletic Club de Bilbao 83 14 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Roma FC 83 15 Juan Cuadrado Plemonte Calcio 83 16 Thomas Lemar Atletico De Madrid 83 17 Angel Correa Atletico De Madrid 83 18 Scozzarella Gremio 83 19 Federico Chiesa Piemonte Calcio 83 20 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 82

As a Left-Mid/Right-Mid, players need to be able to contribute to both the defense and offense fairly often. This requires lots of power and stamina.