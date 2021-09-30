In this FIFA 22 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series, FIFA 22.

In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team. Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team and the midfielders listed below are the best of FIFA 22’s bunch!

FIFA 22 Best Midfielders

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain 91 2 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91 3 N’Golo Kanté Chelsea 90 4 Casemiro Real Madrid 89 5 Joshua Kimmich Bayern München 89 6 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 7 Bruno Miguel Borges Ferrnandes Manchester United 88 8 Luka Modric Real Madrid 87 9 Thomas Muller Bayern München 87 10 Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio 87

Best CAM Players

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain 91 2 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91 3 Bruno Miguel Borges Ferrnandes Manchester United 88 4 Thomas Muller Bayern München 87 5 Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio 87

Best CDM Players

Rank Name Club Rating 1 N’Golo Kanté Chelsea 90 2 Casemiro Real Madrid 89 3 Joshua Kimmich Bayern München 89 4 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain 87 5 Leon Goretzka Bayern München 87

Best CM Players

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 2 Luka Modric Real Madrid 87 3 Pail Pogba Manchester United 87 4 Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain 87 5 Frenkie de Jong FC Barcelona 87

The Best CAM player in FIFA 22 is Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jr. He has a 5-Star Skill moves rating and prefers his right foot to shoot with. Neymar Jr is very agile with excellent ball control. He has high dribbling stat and can easily get through the opponent’s defense

The second best is Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. Kevin has always proven to be one of the best attackers in FIFA 22. Kevin De Bruyne has great pace, passing and dribbling skills in both the game and real life.

In the third place, we have Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. Bruno’s stats have risen due to his recent performances for Manchester United and have earned him an esteemed spot in the top players of the FIFA World. With very well-rounded stats and a 4-star week foot, Bruno Fernandes makes a good contender for your Ultimate Team.

Best CDM Players

N’Golo Kante from Chelsea is taking the top CDM spot this year. Kante is a workhorse with top-notch stamina and extreme defensive abilities. He is also faster than Casemiro and Kimmich and has better agility and balance. These high defensive stats make him a must-have player.

Casemiro is a beast, with 91 aggression and strength. This, with him being the best defender in FIFA 22, Casemiro and his defensive awareness and interception is crucial and makes him a must-have for every team.

Coming next to Casemiro is Joshua Kimmich who was a vital part of Bayern’s winning squad. Kimmich’s high stamina value of 95 allows him to run around the field for the entire match. Kimmich also has an excellent passing score making him a threat in passes for counterattacks.

Best CM Players

Toni Kroos is the top CM in FIFA 22. Kroos’s shooting and passing are excellent. Although Kroos is a little slow for a CM, this is made up for by his over-the-top attack. Kroos is very good at attacking, defending, and even intercepting in the game. A 5-star weak foot makes him perfect for free kicks from any angle.

Taking the second spot in the best CM list of FIFA 22 is Luka Modric. Luka Modric has good passing ability and with decent agility and speed, this makes him very hard to intercept. His high attacking stat also makes him much more valuable as a part of the attacking half in CM.

Third, on the list is Paul Pogba who is a superb attacker and an exceptional creator from the field. His long shots allow you to score a goal from outside the box with a proper chance, making Paul a perfect box-to-box player.