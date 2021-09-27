This FIFA 22 Best Bargain Players guide will be helping you start your FIFA Ultimate Team career with a bang by selecting the Best Bargain Players in the market for your team. We’ll be listing out some of the best player options in each position for you.
FIFA 22 Best Bargain Players
The Bargain Players we will be selecting will have the best stats, overall ratings, and the most affordable prices, making them an excellent choice for early team compositions.
We have created a list where the best players will be listed with their positions, overall ratings, and market value to help you decide quickly.
Do note that the prices for these players change daily, so you need to act quickly and get the best bargain possible on your FIFA Ultimate Team.
|Name
|Club
|Age
|PO
|OVR
|VA
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|ST
|88
|1.6m
|Leonidas Stergiou
|F.C Saint Gallen
|19
|CB
|86
|2.5m
|Amad Diallo
|Manchester United
|18
|RM
|86
|2.4m
|Liam Delap
|Manchester City
|18
|ST
|86
|1.9m
|Francisco Conceicao
|F.C Porto
|18
|LM
|86
|2.4m
|Aster Vranckx
|KV Mechelen
|18
|CM
|85
|2.6m
|Samuele Ricci
|Empoli
|19
|CDM
|85
|2.6m
|Thalles Magno
|New York City FC
|19
|LM
|85
|2.6m
|Hannibal Mejbri
|Manchester United
|18
|CAM
|85
|1.3m
|Bright Akwo Arrey-Mibi
|Bayern Munchen II
|18
|CB
|85
|1.2m
|Caden Clark
|New York Redbulls
|18
|CAM
|85
|2m
|Radu Dragusin
|Piemonte Calcio
|19
|CB
|85
|1.9m
|Xavi Simons
|Paris Saint-Germain
|18
|CM
|84
|1.8m
|Matias Palacios
|FC Basel
|19
|CM
|84
|1.8m
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Blackburn Rovers
|19
|CB
|84
|2.1m
|Mohamed Taabouni
|AZ
|19
|LW
|84
|1.8m
|Kana
|Anderlecht
|18
|CDM
|84
|21.m
|Elliot Anderson
|New Castle United
|18
|ST
|84
|1.3m
|Ziga Laci
|AEK
|18
|CB
|84
|2m
|Malick Thiaw
|FC Schalke 04
|19
|RB
|84
|2.1m
These are some of the best Bargain Players available in the FUT career mode of FIFA 22.
This list has a lot of high-rated Strikers, Center Backs, and Running Back players so, you will find someone suited to your playstyle.
Dane Scarlett is the youngest and most talented Striker you can recruit to your team right now. He has the highest overall rating of 88 and excellent stats across the board, making him an amazing Striker.
If you are looking for a slightly cheaper Striker, then Elliot Anderson is also a good choice coming in at an overall rating of 84.
Leonidas Stergiou is the highest-rated Corner Back available for Bargain in FIFA 22 with an overall rating of 86 and incredible general stats.
If you don’t want to go with him, Jarrad Branthwaite is another great Corner Back with an overall rating of 84 and decent speed and kicking stats.
Similarly, this list has a few options for each of the positions, making it easy for you to pick and pull the most suitable players for your team.