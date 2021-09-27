This FIFA 22 Best Bargain Players guide will be helping you start your FIFA Ultimate Team career with a bang by selecting the Best Bargain Players in the market for your team. We’ll be listing out some of the best player options in each position for you.

FIFA 22 Best Bargain Players

The Bargain Players we will be selecting will have the best stats, overall ratings, and the most affordable prices, making them an excellent choice for early team compositions.

We have created a list where the best players will be listed with their positions, overall ratings, and market value to help you decide quickly.

Do note that the prices for these players change daily, so you need to act quickly and get the best bargain possible on your FIFA Ultimate Team.

Name Club Age PO OVR VA Dane Scarlett Tottenham Hotspur 17 ST 88 1.6m Leonidas Stergiou F.C Saint Gallen 19 CB 86 2.5m Amad Diallo Manchester United 18 RM 86 2.4m Liam Delap Manchester City 18 ST 86 1.9m Francisco Conceicao F.C Porto 18 LM 86 2.4m Aster Vranckx KV Mechelen 18 CM 85 2.6m Samuele Ricci Empoli 19 CDM 85 2.6m Thalles Magno New York City FC 19 LM 85 2.6m Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United 18 CAM 85 1.3m Bright Akwo Arrey-Mibi Bayern Munchen II 18 CB 85 1.2m Caden Clark New York Redbulls 18 CAM 85 2m Radu Dragusin Piemonte Calcio 19 CB 85 1.9m Xavi Simons Paris Saint-Germain 18 CM 84 1.8m Matias Palacios FC Basel 19 CM 84 1.8m Jarrad Branthwaite Blackburn Rovers 19 CB 84 2.1m Mohamed Taabouni AZ 19 LW 84 1.8m Kana Anderlecht 18 CDM 84 21.m Elliot Anderson New Castle United 18 ST 84 1.3m Ziga Laci AEK 18 CB 84 2m Malick Thiaw FC Schalke 04 19 RB 84 2.1m

These are some of the best Bargain Players available in the FUT career mode of FIFA 22.

This list has a lot of high-rated Strikers, Center Backs, and Running Back players so, you will find someone suited to your playstyle.

Dane Scarlett is the youngest and most talented Striker you can recruit to your team right now. He has the highest overall rating of 88 and excellent stats across the board, making him an amazing Striker.

If you are looking for a slightly cheaper Striker, then Elliot Anderson is also a good choice coming in at an overall rating of 84.

Leonidas Stergiou is the highest-rated Corner Back available for Bargain in FIFA 22 with an overall rating of 86 and incredible general stats.

If you don’t want to go with him, Jarrad Branthwaite is another great Corner Back with an overall rating of 84 and decent speed and kicking stats.

Similarly, this list has a few options for each of the positions, making it easy for you to pick and pull the most suitable players for your team.