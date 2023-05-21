Wingers in this year are going to be important, and you’ll have to fill those vacancies with skilled and adaptive players. In this FIFA 21 Best Wingers Guide, we’ll be showing you the best LW, RW, LM, and RMs in FIFA 21.

Playing at the position of a Winger requires a lot of Stamina. Characters in this position will have to play wide left and right, continuously running up and down the field.

The primary job of a Winger is to get the ball forward to their offensive teammates so they may attempt to score a goal.

FIFA 21 Best Wingers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 93 2 Neymar Jr. PSG 91 3 Saido Mané Liverpool 90 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 90 5 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 88 6 Raheem Sterling Man City 88 7 Angel Di Maria PSG 87 8 Bernardo Silva Man City 87 9 Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 87 10 Jadon Sancho Atletico Madrid 87 11 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 85 12 Riyad Mahrez Man City 85 13 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85 14 Leroy Sané Bayern Munich 85 15 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 85 16 Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84 17 Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 84 18 Jose Callejon Napoli 84 19 Jesus Corona Porto 84 20 Pizzi Benfica 84

Best Left Wingers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Neymar Jr. PSG 91 2 Saido Mané Liverpool 90 3 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 88 4 Raheem Sterling Man City 88 5 Lorenzo Insigne Napoli 85 6 Mikel Oryabazal Real Sociedad 84 7 Iker Munain Atletic Bilbao 83 8 Ousmane Dembélé Barcelona 83 9 Dimitri Payet Marseilles 82 10 Marco Asensio Real Madrid 82 11 Everton Benfica 82 12 Christian Pulisic Chelsea 81 13 Nani Orlando City 81 14 Alexis Sanchez Inter 80 15 Jack Grealish Aston Villa 80 16 Diogo Jota Liverpool 80 17 Marcus Thuram Borussia Mönchengladbach 80 18 David Neres Ajax 80 19 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 80 20 Stephan El Shaarawy Shanghai Shenhua 79

Best Right Wingers

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 93 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 90 3 Angel Di Maria PSG 87 4 Bernardo Silva Man City 87 5 Riyad Mahrez Man City 85 6 Carlos Vela Los Angeles FC 83 7 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 83 8 Portu Real Sociedad 83 9 Willian Arsenal 82 10 Florian Thauvin Marseille 82 11 Lucas Ocampos Sevilla 82 12 Pablo Sarabia PSG 81 13 Steven Berghuis Feyenoord 81 14 Suso Sevilla 81 15 Hulk Shanghai SIPG 80 16 Adnan Januzaj Real Sociedad 80 17 Lucas Vazquez Real Madrid 80 18 Hirving Lozano Napoli 80 19 Ibai Gomez Athletic Bilbao 79 20 Adama Traoré Wolves 79

These players stay wide and attempt to pull the opponent’s defense to the outside to create space for their offensive line.

They need to be able to effectively transition the ball from their own defense line to their teammates on the offense.

Best Left Midfielders

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur 87 2 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85 3 Leroy Sané Bayern Munich 85 4 Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84 5 Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 84 6 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich 84 7 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 83 8 Thorgan Hazard Borussia Dortmund 83 9 Filip Kostic Eintracht Frankfurt 83 10 Rafa Benfica 83 11 Steven Bergwin Tottenham Hotspur 83 12 Ivan Perisic Inter 82 13 Yannick Carrasco Atletico Madrid 82 14 Robin Gosens Atalanta 82 15 Taison Shakhtar Donetsk 81 16 Felipe Anderson West Ham 81 17 Thomas Lemar Atletico de Madrid 81 18 Goncalo Guedes Valencia CF 81 19 Cucurella Getafe CF 81 20 Moussa Diaby Leverkusen 81

Best Right Midfielders

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Jadon Sancho Atletico Madrid 87 2 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 85 3 Jose Callejon Napoli 84 4 Jesus Corona Porto 84 5 Pizzi Benfica 84 6 Lucas Moura Tottenham Hotspur 83 7 Edin Visca İstanbul Başakşehir 83 8 Achraf Hakimi Inter 83 9 Karim Bellarabi Bayer Leverkusen 82 10 Angel Correa Atletico Madrid 82 11 Nicolas Pepe Arsenal 82 12 Marlos Shaktar Donetsk 81 13 Eduardo Salvio Boca Juniors 81 14 Xherdan Shaquiri Liverpool 81 15 Matteo Politano Napoli 81 16 Raphinha Rennes 81 17 Manuel Lazzari Lazio 81 18 Ferran Torres Manchester City 81 19 Arjen Robben FC Groningen 80 20 Erik Lamela Spurs 80

As a Left-Mid/Right-Mid, your player needs to have a good amount of power to be able to participate in both defense and offense equally.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The only difference between Left and Right Mids is the foot they receive the ball with.