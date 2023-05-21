In this FIFA 21 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series; FIFA 21.
In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team.
Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team.
FIFA 21 Best Midfielders
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|91
|2
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|89
|3
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|88
|4
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|88
|5
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|6
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|87
|7
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|8
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|87
|9
|Luca Modric
|Real Madrid
|87
|10
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|86
|11
|Alejandro Gómez
|Atalanta
|86
|12
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|86
|13
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|86
|14
|Marco Veratti
|PSG
|86
|15
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|85
Best CAM players
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|91
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|87
|3
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|86
|4
|Alejandro Gómez
|Atalanta
|86
|5
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|86
|6
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|85
|7
|Luis Alberto
|Lazio
|85
|8
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|85
|9
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|10
|Christian Eriksen
|Inter
|85
|11
|Isco
|Real Madrid
|84
|12
|Julian Brandt
|Borussia Dortmund
|84
|13
|Radja Nainggolan
|Inter
|83
|14
|Oscar
|Shanghai SIPG
|83
|15
|Philippe Coutinho
|Barcelona
|83
|16
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|17
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis
|83
|18
|Martin Odegaard
|Real Madrid
|82
|19
|Mesut Ozil
|Arsenal
|82
|20
|James Rodríguez
|Everton
|82
Best CDM players
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|89
|2
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|88
|3
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|88
|4
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|5
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|87
|6
|Jordan Henderson
|Liverpool
|86
|7
|Rodri
|Man City
|85
|8
|Lucas Leiva
|Lazio
|84
|9
|Axel Witsel
|Bayern Munich
|84
|10
|Idrissa Gueye
|PSG
|84
|11
|Mercelo Brozovic
|Inter
|84
|12
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|84
|13
|Blaise Matuidi
|Inter Miami
|83
|14
|Fernando
|Sevilla
|83
|15
|Charles Aranguiz
|Bayer Lerverkusen
|83
|16
|Denis Zakaria
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|83
|17
|Danilo Pereira
|Porto
|82
|18
|Konrad Laimer
|LB Leipzig
|82
|19
|Javi Martinez
|Bayern Munich
|81
|20
|Thomas Delaney
|Borussia Dortmund
|81
Best CM players
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|2
|Luca Modric
|Real Madrid
|87
|3
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|86
|4
|Marco Veratti
|PSG
|86
|5
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|85
|6
|Miralem Pjanic
|Barcelona
|85
|7
|Sergei Milincovic-Savic
|Lazio
|85
|8
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|Liverpool
|85
|9
|Miralem Pjanic
|Barcelona
|85
|10
|Dani Parejo
|Celta Vigo
|85
|11
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|85
|12
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|85
|13
|Saul
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|14
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|84
|15
|Thomas Partey
|Atletico Madrid
|84
|16
|Arthur
|Piemonte Calcio
|84
|17
|Joao Moutinho
|Wolves
|83
|18
|Renato Augusto
|Beijing Guoan
|83
|19
|Ever Banega
|Al-Shabab
|83
|20
|Arturo Vidal
|Inter
|83
Who are the Best CM, CDM, CAM in FIFA 21?
Best FIFA 21 CAMs
Kevin De Bruyne is the best central attacking midfielder in FIFA 21 without a doubt. He has consistently been the best attacking fielder in real life for several years now and it also reflects in his in-game stats. Kevin De Bruyne has decent pace, amazing passing, shooting and dribbling stats. Cherry on top is the high attack and defense rates.
Bruno Fernandes comes in 2nd in the best CAM list and the reason for it is his performance for Manchester United in the second half of the season which elevated Man Utd from 6th in the table to 3rd. Bruno Fernandes has 4-star weak foot and skill moves and all stats are well-rounded which makes him a great choice for your Ultimate team.
Finishing up the top 3 is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller who had an amazing season in real life. Thomas Muller’s strength are is passing and shooting, with high positioning making him a key player in creating chances. He may be slower than most players in the list but his stamina and high work rate will make up for it.
Best FIFA 21 CDMs
Casemiro is the highest rated defensive midfielder in FIFA 21 and rightly so for his performance in recent years. Casemiro is a beast physically with 91 strength and aggression and will fight for the ball always with his high work rates. In defensive stats, he has great interception and defensive awareness which makes him a must have for your team.
Coming second to Casemiro is Joshua Kimmich who was a vital part of Bayern’s treble winning squad. Kimmich is a workhorse with 95 stamina which will keep him running till the end of the game. He has better passing stats than Casemiro as well which makes him a threat in picking passes for counter attacks as well.
Rounding off the podium is N’Golo Kante of Chelsea. Kante is also a workhorse with high stamina but is even better in defensive capabilities. He is also fast moving than Casemiro and Kimmich with high agility and balance as well. High Defensive work rate as well makes him a good choice for the CDM position.
Best FIFA 21 CMs
Toni Kroos is the highest rated central midfielder in FIFA 21. Kroos’ passing and shooting is elite. He is also so good at set pieces. The only drawback is his slow speed but for a central midfielder, it is not that bad. Kroos is not only good in attacking, but also in defending and intercepting the play. A five-star Weak Foot makes him deadly for free kicks from any angle.
Taking the 2nd spot in the best CM list of FIFA 21 is Luka Modric. Luka Modric is a good creative midfielder with high vision and fast passing ability. He also has decent speed and agility and high attacking work rate makes him a great choice to be used as the attacking half in a 2-man central midfield.
Third in the list is Paul Pogba who is the best box to box midfielder in game. Pogba’s is a great attacker and creator from the field. He is great at long shots and can help you get goals from outside the box if given the chance.