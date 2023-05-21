In this FIFA 21 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series; FIFA 21.

In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team.

Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team.

FIFA 21 Best Midfielders

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91 2 Casemiro Real Madrid 89 3 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88 4 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 88 5 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 6 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87 7 Fabinho Liverpool 87 8 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87 9 Luca Modric Real Madrid 87 10 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 86 11 Alejandro Gómez Atalanta 86 12 David Silva Real Sociedad 86 13 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86 14 Marco Veratti PSG 86 15 Thiago Liverpool 85

Best CAM players

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91 2 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87 3 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 86 4 Alejandro Gómez Atalanta 86 5 David Silva Real Sociedad 86 6 Kai Havertz Chelsea 85 7 Luis Alberto Lazio 85 8 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85 9 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85 10 Christian Eriksen Inter 85 11 Isco Real Madrid 84 12 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund 84 13 Radja Nainggolan Inter 83 14 Oscar Shanghai SIPG 83 15 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 83 16 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 83 17 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 83 18 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 82 19 Mesut Ozil Arsenal 82 20 James Rodríguez Everton 82

Best CDM players

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Casemiro Real Madrid 89 2 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88 3 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 88 4 Fabinho Liverpool 87 5 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87 6 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 86 7 Rodri Man City 85 8 Lucas Leiva Lazio 84 9 Axel Witsel Bayern Munich 84 10 Idrissa Gueye PSG 84 11 Mercelo Brozovic Inter 84 12 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84 13 Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami 83 14 Fernando Sevilla 83 15 Charles Aranguiz Bayer Lerverkusen 83 16 Denis Zakaria Borussia Mönchengladbach 83 17 Danilo Pereira Porto 82 18 Konrad Laimer LB Leipzig 82 19 Javi Martinez Bayern Munich 81 20 Thomas Delaney Borussia Dortmund 81

Best CM players

Rank Name Club Rating 1 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 2 Luca Modric Real Madrid 87 3 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86 4 Marco Veratti PSG 86 5 Thiago Liverpool 85 6 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85 7 Sergei Milincovic-Savic Lazio 85 8 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 85 9 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85 10 Dani Parejo Celta Vigo 85 11 Koke Atletico Madrid 85 12 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona 85 13 Saul Atletico Madrid 84 14 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 84 15 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid 84 16 Arthur Piemonte Calcio 84 17 Joao Moutinho Wolves 83 18 Renato Augusto Beijing Guoan 83 19 Ever Banega Al-Shabab 83 20 Arturo Vidal Inter 83

Who are the Best CM, CDM, CAM in FIFA 21?

Best FIFA 21 CAMs

Kevin De Bruyne is the best central attacking midfielder in FIFA 21 without a doubt. He has consistently been the best attacking fielder in real life for several years now and it also reflects in his in-game stats. Kevin De Bruyne has decent pace, amazing passing, shooting and dribbling stats. Cherry on top is the high attack and defense rates.

Bruno Fernandes comes in 2nd in the best CAM list and the reason for it is his performance for Manchester United in the second half of the season which elevated Man Utd from 6th in the table to 3rd. Bruno Fernandes has 4-star weak foot and skill moves and all stats are well-rounded which makes him a great choice for your Ultimate team.

Finishing up the top 3 is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller who had an amazing season in real life. Thomas Muller’s strength are is passing and shooting, with high positioning making him a key player in creating chances. He may be slower than most players in the list but his stamina and high work rate will make up for it.

Best FIFA 21 CDMs

Casemiro is the highest rated defensive midfielder in FIFA 21 and rightly so for his performance in recent years. Casemiro is a beast physically with 91 strength and aggression and will fight for the ball always with his high work rates. In defensive stats, he has great interception and defensive awareness which makes him a must have for your team.

Coming second to Casemiro is Joshua Kimmich who was a vital part of Bayern’s treble winning squad. Kimmich is a workhorse with 95 stamina which will keep him running till the end of the game. He has better passing stats than Casemiro as well which makes him a threat in picking passes for counter attacks as well.

Rounding off the podium is N’Golo Kante of Chelsea. Kante is also a workhorse with high stamina but is even better in defensive capabilities. He is also fast moving than Casemiro and Kimmich with high agility and balance as well. High Defensive work rate as well makes him a good choice for the CDM position.

Best FIFA 21 CMs

Toni Kroos is the highest rated central midfielder in FIFA 21. Kroos’ passing and shooting is elite. He is also so good at set pieces. The only drawback is his slow speed but for a central midfielder, it is not that bad. Kroos is not only good in attacking, but also in defending and intercepting the play. A five-star Weak Foot makes him deadly for free kicks from any angle.

Taking the 2nd spot in the best CM list of FIFA 21 is Luka Modric. Luka Modric is a good creative midfielder with high vision and fast passing ability. He also has decent speed and agility and high attacking work rate makes him a great choice to be used as the attacking half in a 2-man central midfield.

Third in the list is Paul Pogba who is the best box to box midfielder in game. Pogba’s is a great attacker and creator from the field. He is great at long shots and can help you get goals from outside the box if given the chance.