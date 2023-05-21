FIFA 21 Best Midfielders Guide

By Talal

In this FIFA 21 Best Midfielders guide, we will list all the best CMs, CDMs, and CAMs you can recruit in your Ultimate Team in the latest entry to this venerable series; FIFA 21.

In FIFA, midfielders are a key part of the team as they will be anchoring the attack as well as the defense of the team.

Having a good balance of attacking and defensive midfielders is key to create a fluid team.

FIFA 21 Best Midfielders

Rank Name Club Rating
1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91
2 Casemiro Real Madrid 89
3 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88
4 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 88
5 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88
6 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87
7 Fabinho Liverpool 87
8 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87
9 Luca Modric Real Madrid 87
10 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 86
11 Alejandro Gómez Atalanta 86
12 David Silva Real Sociedad 86
13 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86
14 Marco Veratti PSG 86
15 Thiago Liverpool 85

Best CAM players

Rank Name Club Rating
1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 91
2 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87
3 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 86
4 Alejandro Gómez Atalanta 86
5 David Silva Real Sociedad 86
6 Kai Havertz Chelsea 85
7 Luis Alberto Lazio 85
8 Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85
9 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85
10 Christian Eriksen Inter 85
11 Isco Real Madrid 84
12 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund 84
13 Radja Nainggolan Inter 83
14 Oscar Shanghai SIPG 83
15 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 83
16 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 83
17 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 83
18 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 82
19 Mesut Ozil Arsenal 82
20 James Rodríguez Everton 82

Best CDM players

Rank Name Club Rating
1 Casemiro Real Madrid 89
2 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88
3 N’Golo Kante Chelsea 88
4 Fabinho Liverpool 87
5 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87
6 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 86
7 Rodri Man City 85
8 Lucas Leiva Lazio 84
9 Axel Witsel Bayern Munich 84
10 Idrissa Gueye PSG 84
11 Mercelo Brozovic Inter 84
12 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84
13 Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami 83
14 Fernando Sevilla 83
15 Charles Aranguiz Bayer Lerverkusen 83
16 Denis Zakaria Borussia Mönchengladbach 83
17 Danilo Pereira Porto 82
18 Konrad Laimer LB Leipzig 82
19 Javi Martinez Bayern Munich 81
20 Thomas Delaney Borussia Dortmund 81

Best CM players

Rank Name Club Rating
1 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88
2 Luca Modric Real Madrid 87
3 Paul Pogba Manchester United 86
4 Marco Veratti PSG 86
5 Thiago Liverpool 85
6 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85
7 Sergei Milincovic-Savic Lazio 85
8 Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool 85
9 Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85
10 Dani Parejo Celta Vigo 85
11 Koke Atletico Madrid 85
12 Frenkie De Jong Barcelona 85
13 Saul Atletico Madrid 84
14 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich 84
15 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid 84
16 Arthur Piemonte Calcio 84
17 Joao Moutinho Wolves 83
18 Renato Augusto Beijing Guoan 83
19 Ever Banega Al-Shabab 83
20 Arturo Vidal Inter 83

Who are the Best CM, CDM, CAM in FIFA 21?

Best FIFA 21 CAMs
Kevin De Bruyne is the best central attacking midfielder in FIFA 21 without a doubt. He has consistently been the best attacking fielder in real life for several years now and it also reflects in his in-game stats. Kevin De Bruyne has decent pace, amazing passing, shooting and dribbling stats. Cherry on top is the high attack and defense rates.

Bruno Fernandes comes in 2nd in the best CAM list and the reason for it is his performance for Manchester United in the second half of the season which elevated Man Utd from 6th in the table to 3rd. Bruno Fernandes has 4-star weak foot and skill moves and all stats are well-rounded which makes him a great choice for your Ultimate team.

Finishing up the top 3 is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller who had an amazing season in real life. Thomas Muller’s strength are is passing and shooting, with high positioning making him a key player in creating chances. He may be slower than most players in the list but his stamina and high work rate will make up for it.

Best FIFA 21 CDMs
Casemiro is the highest rated defensive midfielder in FIFA 21 and rightly so for his performance in recent years. Casemiro is a beast physically with 91 strength and aggression and will fight for the ball always with his high work rates. In defensive stats, he has great interception and defensive awareness which makes him a must have for your team.

Coming second to Casemiro is Joshua Kimmich who was a vital part of Bayern’s treble winning squad. Kimmich is a workhorse with 95 stamina which will keep him running till the end of the game. He has better passing stats than Casemiro as well which makes him a threat in picking passes for counter attacks as well.

Rounding off the podium is N’Golo Kante of Chelsea. Kante is also a workhorse with high stamina but is even better in defensive capabilities. He is also fast moving than Casemiro and Kimmich with high agility and balance as well. High Defensive work rate as well makes him a good choice for the CDM position.

Best FIFA 21 CMs
Toni Kroos is the highest rated central midfielder in FIFA 21. Kroos’ passing and shooting is elite. He is also so good at set pieces. The only drawback is his slow speed but for a central midfielder, it is not that bad. Kroos is not only good in attacking, but also in defending and intercepting the play. A five-star Weak Foot makes him deadly for free kicks from any angle.

Taking the 2nd spot in the best CM list of FIFA 21 is Luka Modric. Luka Modric is a good creative midfielder with high vision and fast passing ability. He also has decent speed and agility and high attacking work rate makes him a great choice to be used as the attacking half in a 2-man central midfield.

Third in the list is Paul Pogba who is the best box to box midfielder in game. Pogba’s is a great attacker and creator from the field. He is great at long shots and can help you get goals from outside the box if given the chance.

