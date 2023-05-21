FIFA 20 Best Wingers and Strikers Guide

Selecting the right players for your Ultimate Team is crucial to progress quickly in Career Mode. Picking the perfect player for your team can be a bit tricky as FIFA has an incredible catalog of players. Don’t worry though; in this guide, we’ve put together a list of all the best Wingers and Strikers in FIFA 20.

FIFA 20 Best Wingers and Strikers

With every new addition to EA’s FIFA franchise, players get to make their own Ultimate Team in career mode. Every year, new players are added and existing players may be made better or worse.

However, some of these players stay fairly consistent and deserve their spots in all the games.

Wingers

Lionel Messi

This should come as no shock. Lionel Messi has been one of the most dominant players in FIFA for a long time. In FIFA 20, it is no different.

In fact, he is arguably the best player in the game, with a rating of 94 – being the only player to have such a high rating. Having him on your team will single-handedly tip the scales in your favor.

Neymar

Neymar rose through the ranks very quick in the past few years. He has become a worldwide sensation, and one of the most expensive players of all time.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In FIFA 20, he reprises his role as one of the best wingers in the game; with a rating of 92. He is undoubtedly a top 3 winger.

Eden Hazard

Hazard moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid after an incredible season – scoring 21 goals and 17 assists. He has become a very big name in FIFA; EA even used him for the cover art of FIFA 20!

With a rating of 91, he’s a must-have winger for a high-level Ultimate Team.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been one of the most popular players of this year. Last season, he was the Premier League’s top scorer, with 22 goals.

He keeps on improving as a player, which is why his rating has jumped from 88 in FIFA 19 to 90 in FIFA 20. An insane winger with a ton of potential.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling had a wonderful season, scoring 25 goals and 18 assists. Even though his teammates are also elite players, his name always seems to stand out from the rest.

His rating in FIFA 19 was 85, in FIFA 20, he has improved to 87. A great player who you should consider getting if you have the opportunity.

Strikers

Christiano Ronaldo

One of the most prolific players in football history and easily one of the best – if not, the best striker of all-time. Not much can be said about him other than the fact that he is a phenomenal football player.

As with all other iterations of FIFA, acquiring him will change your life.

Antoine Griezmann

Despite the fact that his last season wasn’t all that great, with 15 goals in 37 matches, he is still considered an elite striker in FIFA 20.

His rating of 89 has carried over from FIFA 19, and so has his value and skills. He will serve as a great addition to your Ultimate Team.

Sergio Agüero

Sergio’s last season went very well, with 21 goals and 7 assists. With a rating of 89, he is wonderful dribbler and shooter. If you have the opportunity to acquire Sergio, don’t think about it twice.

Luis Suárez

Luis had another fantastic season, with 21 goals in 33 matches. Despite the fact that his rating has dropped from 91 to 89, he is still a world-class striker with 89 shooting, 84 physicality, and 80 passing.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé’s rating was boosted from 87 to 88 in FIFA 19, and in FIFA 20, his rating has again been boosted to 89. He has a lot of potential, and keeps improving with every season.

In the last season, he scored 33 goals in 29 Ligue 1 matches. He is a force to be reckoned with and a remarkable striker.