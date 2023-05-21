FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Draft Mode Guide – Tips and Strategies

Everything you need to know about FIFA 16 Ultimate Team ‘Draft Mode’ along with tips and strategies to help you better understand the game mode.

FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Draft Mode

Draft Mode is a new addition to FIFA 16 Ultimate Team which lets players get the game’s biggest stars from the get-go and play them in both offline and online game modes.

However, there are a couple of small things which must be understood before starting the Draft Mode and this is where this guide comes in. In this guide, I’ve provided everything you need to know about the ‘Draft Mode’ in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team:

Choosing your Formation

After you fire up the Draft Mode, the first thing you’ll be asked to do will be to choose a formation. Here you’ll see a total of 5 different options.

You need to choose something which won’t leave you vulnerable on any side and it should also complement your unique playstyle.

Remember that there are no right and wrong answers here – just go with something you feel comfortable with and you should be good to go.

Aim for the Highest Chemistry Style

Chemistry Style is one of the most important things that you should consider while playing the Draft Mode.

Each player in the game will also have a specific Chemistry Style attached to them. Any time in the ‘Player Selection’ screen, you’ll be able to see the impact of Chemistry Style on a card.

However, do note that the arrows need to be green in order to have the boost have any effect on the overall team chemistry.

I’m not saying that you need to have 100% chemistry in order to win games, but having a line-up of great players who share next to none chemistry is a big no-no.

Finally, note that in order to increase your team’s chemistry, you need to ensure that your players belong to same nationality, league, or a club.

Hiring Managers in Draft Mode

Similar to chemistry between the players, you should choose the manager who is either from the same nationality as the other players are or manages the league from which most of your players are.

By ensuring this, you’ll add a lot to your team’s overall chemistry in the game.

Utilizing Substitutes

In Draft Mode, you shouldn’t be afraid to use substitutes. Since there are no contracts in Draft Mode and you only get 5 games to play, you should rotate as much as you want and try everything out before your quota of 5 games is up.

Finally, remember that entering Draft Mode has a fee which can be paid using FIFA Points or in-game coins. However, you can get the fee back in terms of rewards offered by the Draft Mode.

However, the rewards are heavily dependent upon your performance so make sure that you accumulate all 5 wins and earn as many rewards as possible.

This is pretty much all we’ve on Draft Mode in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team. If there is something else you’d like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!