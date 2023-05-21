FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Coins Farming, Best Trading Methods

FIFA 16 Ultimate Team coins farming tips with best trading methods to help you manipulate the transfer market.

If there is one thing that you should never stop doing in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team, it’s trading; whether you’ve 20,000 coins or a hundred-thousand.

However, you need to ensure that you don’t invest everything at your disposal and save something for bad times.

The essence of trading basically lies in buying at a lower price and selling at a higher price. While you’re trading, you need to target something between 30% to 50% of your initial investment.

While trading, you need to keep in mind the 5% tax imposed by EA on each sale. To calculate the tax, you need to multiply the final price with 0.05.

In this guide, I’ve shared some tips to help you become a better trader in the game:

How to Obtain Coins without Trading

Playing Matches

Using Coin Boosters from Catalogue

Tournaments

Purchasing FIFA Points

Purchasing Coins

Trading Methods

Trading Method #1

For this method, you need to head over to the market and find a player whom you can easily buy within your budget range.

Once you’ve done so, you need to make a list of players around this price range. After this, you need to search the player and set the maximum ‘Buy it Now’ to the 10% lower than the sale price of the player.

As soon as you see a player, use ‘Buy it Now’ and then sell it at a higher price.

Trading Method #2

For this method, you need to open 400 coins Bronze Pack. Once you’ve opened the pack, you need to sell only a couple of cards to get your money back and everything else will be your profit.

There is a chance that you’ll get rare fitness cards which you’ll be able to sell at a higher price. However, do note that this method isn’t guaranteed to work 100% of the time.

Trading Method #3

For this method, you need to make a list of Bronze and Silver kits and badges along with their prices.

Once you’ve done it, you need to be patient and buy the items on bid as they often go really cheap at times. Once you’ve bought the item, you need to sell the items using ‘Buy it Now’ and you’ll make a lot of profit.

Trading Method #4

For this method, you need to look for players with premium chemistry style applied such as Hunter, Anchor, and more.

After you’ve done it, you need to see if someone has listed them at the same price as the lowest ‘Buy it Now’ of a regular card without the applied chemistry style.

You basically need to exploit other players’ mistakes and make some hefty profit in doing so.

Trading Method #5

In this method, you need to buy a player as cheap as possible. Once you’ve done it, you need to apply position modifier as cheap as possible.

Once everything is done, you need to sell the combined card at a higher price of the price that you paid while joining them.

You can also take this method one step further and apply chemistry cards to generate even more profit by selling these cards.

Trading Method #6

This is pretty brilliant method which revolves around finding a player that everyone wants in their team early in the game, e.g. Costa.

Once you’ve found your targeted player, you need to search ‘Costa’ with a max price 10% less than sale price on him. You need to alter your filter in such a way so as to consider EA tax and other things.

After this, you need to bid on all the listed cards and hope that someone will get your bid. Once this is done, you need to sell the said player on a higher price and make tons of profit.

Trading Method #7

Now before we head in, do note that this is a hit and trial method and may end badly for you so try it at your own discretion.

For this method, you need to buy 30 of the same card and list them all up at exactly the same time for exactly the same high price.

Once this is done, hopefully someone who doesn’t know how trading works will see all your cards on the 3 pages and will eventually buy them. Do note that this works specifically well when used with Manager Cards.

This is pretty much all we have on FIFA 16 Ultimate Team trading guide and tips. If there is something else you’d like to know, make sure to let know in the comments section below!