FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles Guide

All the Chemistry Styles in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team along with stats to turn an average player into a season superstar.
Most players who are new to FIFA 16 Ultimate Team often undermine the importance of a consumable card known as Chemistry Style.
These cards possess the ability to transform an average player into someone who is able to compete with opponent superstar using some modifiers or boosters.
However, before using Chemistry Styles, one thing that you need to understand is that these are most beneficial when used on team with good overall chemistry.
In case there is no overall chemistry in your team, a Chemistry Style will probably add nothing to your team so bear this in mind while going for Chemistry Styles.
This guide provides an overview of all the Chemistry Styles in the game along with the boosts that each style offers:
Basic Chemistry Style
- Pace – 1
- Shooting – 1
- Passing – 1
- Dribbling – 1
- Defending – 1
- Physical – 1
Sniper Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – 3
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – 3
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Finisher Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – 3
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – 3
Deadeye Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – 3
- Passing – 3
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Marksman Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – 2
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – 2
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – 2
Hawk Chemistry Style
- Pace – 2
- Shooting – 2
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – 2
Artist Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – 3
- Dribbling – 3
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Architect Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – 3
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – 3
Powerhouse Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – 3
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – 3
- Physical – N/A
Maestro Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – 2
- Passing – 2
- Dribbling – 2
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Engine Chemistry Style
- Pace – 2
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – 2
- Dribbling – 2
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Sentinel Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – 3
- Physical – 3
Guardian Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – 3
- Defending – 3
- Physical – N/A
Gladiator Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – 3
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – 3
- Physical – N/A
Backbone Chemistry Style
- Pace – N/A
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – 2
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – 2
- Physical – 2
Anchor Chemistry Style
- Pace – 2
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – 2
- Physical – 2
Hunter Chemistry Style
- Pace – 3
- Shooting – 3
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Catalyst Chemistry Style
- Pace – 3
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – 3
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – N/A
- Physical – N/A
Shadow Chemistry Style
- Pace – 3
- Shooting – N/A
- Passing – N/A
- Dribbling – N/A
- Defending – 3
- Physical – N/A
Wall Chemistry Style
- Diving – 2
- Handling – 2
- kicking – 2
- Reflex – N/A
- Speed – N/A
- Positioning – N/A
Shield Chemistry Style
- Diving – N/A
- Handling – N/A
- kicking – 2
- Reflex – 2
- Speed – 2
- Positioning – N/A
Cat Chemistry Style
- Diving – N/A
- Handling – N/A
- kicking – N/A
- Reflex – 2
- Speed – 2
- Positioning – 2
Glove Chemistry Style
- Diving – 2
- Handling – 2
- kicking – N/A
- Reflex – N/A
- Speed – N/A
- Positioning – 2
GK Basic Chemistry Style
- Diving – 1
- Handling – 1
- kicking – 1
- Reflex – 1
- Speed – 1
- Positioning – 1
This is everything we’ve on FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles. If there is something else you’d like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!