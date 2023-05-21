FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles Guide

All the Chemistry Styles in FIFA 16 Ultimate Team along with stats to turn an average player into a season superstar.

Most players who are new to FIFA 16 Ultimate Team often undermine the importance of a consumable card known as Chemistry Style.

These cards possess the ability to transform an average player into someone who is able to compete with opponent superstar using some modifiers or boosters.

However, before using Chemistry Styles, one thing that you need to understand is that these are most beneficial when used on team with good overall chemistry.

In case there is no overall chemistry in your team, a Chemistry Style will probably add nothing to your team so bear this in mind while going for Chemistry Styles.

This guide provides an overview of all the Chemistry Styles in the game along with the boosts that each style offers:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Basic Chemistry Style

Pace – 1

Shooting – 1

Passing – 1

Dribbling – 1

Defending – 1

Physical – 1

Sniper Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – 3

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – 3

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Finisher Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – 3

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – N/A

Physical – 3

Deadeye Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – 3

Passing – 3

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Marksman Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – 2

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – 2

Defending – N/A

Physical – 2

Hawk Chemistry Style

Pace – 2

Shooting – 2

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – N/A

Physical – 2

Artist Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – N/A

Passing – 3

Dribbling – 3

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Architect Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – N/A

Passing – 3

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – N/A

Physical – 3

Powerhouse Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – N/A

Passing – 3

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – 3

Physical – N/A

Maestro Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – 2

Passing – 2

Dribbling – 2

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Engine Chemistry Style

Pace – 2

Shooting – N/A

Passing – 2

Dribbling – 2

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Sentinel Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – N/A

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – 3

Physical – 3 Guardian Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – N/A

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – 3

Defending – 3

Physical – N/A

Gladiator Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – 3

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – 3

Physical – N/A

Backbone Chemistry Style

Pace – N/A

Shooting – N/A

Passing – 2

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – 2

Physical – 2

Anchor Chemistry Style

Pace – 2

Shooting – N/A

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – 2

Physical – 2

Hunter Chemistry Style

Pace – 3

Shooting – 3

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Catalyst Chemistry Style

Pace – 3

Shooting – N/A

Passing – 3

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – N/A

Physical – N/A

Shadow Chemistry Style

Pace – 3

Shooting – N/A

Passing – N/A

Dribbling – N/A

Defending – 3

Physical – N/A

Wall Chemistry Style

Diving – 2

Handling – 2

kicking – 2

Reflex – N/A

Speed – N/A

Positioning – N/A

Shield Chemistry Style

Diving – N/A

Handling – N/A

kicking – 2

Reflex – 2

Speed – 2

Positioning – N/A

Cat Chemistry Style

Diving – N/A

Handling – N/A

kicking – N/A

Reflex – 2

Speed – 2

Positioning – 2

Glove Chemistry Style

Diving – 2

Handling – 2

kicking – N/A

Reflex – N/A

Speed – N/A

Positioning – 2

GK Basic Chemistry Style

Diving – 1

Handling – 1

kicking – 1

Reflex – 1

Speed – 1

Positioning – 1

This is everything we’ve on FIFA 16 Ultimate Team Chemistry Styles. If there is something else you’d like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!