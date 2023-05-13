Fez Puzzle Solutions Guide



Fez is one hell of a mysterious world and hidden inside this flip-flop fantasy, there are some secrets needed to be unveiled which we will do in this Fez Puzzles Solutions guide.

You will find various codes (in different languages) throughout the game which you need to decipher for certain incentives like opening the locked doors, etc.

Fez Puzzle Solutions

The puzzle codes are in three types of languages; numbers, letters and the weird Tetrominoes. For many puzzles in the game, you will have to translate the runes written in these codes. How you do that? Well, the following guide will help you crack them.

Fez Number Set Puzzle Solution

To ease things up, you can find Counting Cube Artifact in the Library. It’s more or less like a block. You will also get the “A Numbers Game Achievement” on collecting the particular cube.

One example of Number set is the one in the Bell room. The bell has a number of symbols, which actually represent 1, 3, 6 and 10. You nee to hit each side the number of times shown for an Anti Cube.

Fez Alphabet Code Solution

You can solve the puzzle in the area where you will find a red fox jumping over a dog. Just ahead of this portray, you will find a rune that will help Fez to decipher the symbol code.

It reads: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” Accounting for each letter in that sentence, the translation will be as follows:

Fez Tetromino Button Code Solution – Tetris Block Code

To decipher the Tetromino code, you can visit the room with large purple tablet with a Tetromino block. The block sequence is based on your movements.

To read the code, you will have to rotate some runes counterclockwise (90 degrees). You can read it as shown in the figure below:

Keep in mind that while you are cracking the code, you should stand under the tablet with the symbols or under the set of runes pictured on a wall.

You need to tap the sequence in the pad in less than a sequence. If you succeed, you will also get the “Cryptographer Achievement” as a reward.

