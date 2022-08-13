In Farthest Frontier, making money is just as essential as farming for food or making firewood for survival. There are many ways to make money like imposing taxes, taking jobs from your townsfolk, or even by exploration. This guide will cover the best way you can make gold at the start of the game.

How to Make Money Fast in Farthest Frontier

There are three ways to make gold quickly in Farthest Frontier that are much more efficient than all the others

Taxations

Trading Posts

Gold Mines

The fastest way to make money is by taxing your people. By imposing taxation on Luxury goods and buildings like a market place, homesteads, entertainment or either by providing your town with Amenities and services that will increase happiness, hence giving high taxation rates.

This way, you will start to generate enough revenue to increase your treasury and improve your standing in the game.

A trading post is yet another way to make quick gold in Farthest Frontier. The trading post in Farthest Frontier buys the surplus materials that are in high demand and help you generate the ever-increasing gold. You can also buy goods from traders and sell them at a high price to make a profit.

Finally, exploration is key to victory. Looking for a gold mine that your workers mine for gold ore, then later convert them into gold ingots. However, you need to build a foundry and upgrade your town to the third tier, which may consume a lot of time depending on your speed of doing things.