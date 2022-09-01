How To Make Beer In Farthest Frontier

Farthest Frontier requires you to learn loads of new skills to build a worthy settlement, one of which is the art of making fine beer.

Having access to chilled beers is going to make your villagers happy. It is also a way to earn money by selling them to your villagers.

The only problem is that making beer is not easy in the game. If you were wondering about the process, the following guide will tell you the steps you need to take to make beer in Farthest Frontier.

How to make fine beer in Farthest Frontier

The luxury of making beer requires you to jump through a few hoops. You need to upgrade your Town Center all the way to tier 3 which requires a lot of gameplay hours and resource gathering.

The first step to making beer is to unlock the Pub which is only possible after upgrading your Town Center to tier 2. Once your settlement has access to Pubs, you need to make a Brewery that is locked behind a tier 3 Town Center.

It goes without saying that the progression system is rather strange. There is no point having Pubs without access to Breweries to ferment the beer, so why even build Pubs at tier 2? Both options should be in the same tier. This is hopefully something that the developer will address in future patches.

Once your Pubs and Breweries are in place, it is finally time to make some beer. You need to gather Firewood, Honey, Grain, and Water. These ingredients can be obtained quite easily when you start playing the game.

Once you’ve acquired all of the ingredients, the Brewery will begin the production of beer. Store the beer and send it to your Pub, and now you can sell beer to the villagers of your town.