How to Quickly Make Money in Farming Simulator 22

In this guide, we’ll tell you how to make money in Farming Simulator 22. Farming Simulator 22 is the latest installment in the Farming Simulator franchise and is now available to play on next-gen, making the Simulation playstyle even more realistic.

How to Make Money in Farming Simulator 22

Since Farming Simulator 22 is a simulation-based game, it has real-life aspects added to it, such as real-time money-making. One of your goals in the game is to earn as much money as possible via farming.

The task is tough, but with a good strategy, you can surely make it possible. Below we’ve given a few tips on how to make money in FS 22.

Earn from Crops

Starting off with crops which is both the primary and main method of earning money in the game.

As mentioned before, since it’s a simulation game, growing crops and then harvesting them is based upon real life as well, resulting in it being time-consuming.

Additionally, you must take care of your crops by providing them with fertilizers to keep your crops healthy and fresh. The procedure is really simple. Simply plant a seed, apply fertilizers and wait for them to grow.

Once they’re all grown, you can harvest them and generate more money as crops in good condition help you make more money as compared to them being in bad condition.

Earn from Animals

Again, an amazing way to earn money is by using your animals. In FS 22, almost every animal will make you a lot of money. However, the one category of animals that stands out the most is the pigs.

Therefore, it’s best to have a bunch of pigs at your farm that you can sell afterward for a good amount of cash.

Apart from the pigs, there are sheep that provide wools that you can sell for money.

Cows provide milk and manure (natural fertilizer) that will help you in harvesting crops. In short, take care of your animals, feed them on time so they can benefit you by helping you make money.

Earn from Forests

Another interesting feature in FS22 is Forest exploration. There are several areas in the game filled with forests.

You can now shift your focus from farming on the field to cutting trees via different types of machinery and getting assigned newer tasks.

Working in the forest can surely benefit you in the future as logs have additional production with the production chain. Therefore, never leave your forests empty; in this case, full of trees.

Keep on Producing

Speaking of production chains. In FS22, literally, every one of your productions is directly taken to the factory.

From there, they’re converted into an official product, and the fact that you’re the sole provider to the chain, you must not break your flow of providing supplies to the factory as the more you supply ingredients to factories, the more will be the production rate, and the profit will be at the maximum.

Get a Contract Job

The list of features goes on as you can get hired as a contract worker. As a farmer on contract, your job is to complete the assignments given by the farmers on different fields.

In return, you get several rewards, including money which you can use on your own farm. This is a job you can’t miss.

Using Government Subsidy

It’s hard to find players in a simulation game that don’t give proper time to their gameplay and are looking for cheat methods to complete tasks. Well, if you’re one of them, we have something up for grabs for you as well.

There is a government subsidy mode in FS 22 that provides you with $100 million per year for farming. This gives you access to the best equipment possible exclusive for farming, making this mod a helping hand for all the busy players.