Far Cry Primal Village Building Guide – Unlock Huts, Upgrades, Increase Population

During your journey to reach the promised land of Oros in Far Cry Primal, you will need to find people, bring them in to the village, and build huts for villagers and specialists.

The specialists will net you specialized gear and skills while the common villagers will get you some extra XP.

Far Cry Primal Village Building Guide

Far Cry Primal Village Building guide details everything you need to know about building the village, bringing in more people, building, upgrades, and more.

How to Build the Village

You need to complete Tensay’s Beast Master in order to build the village.

Speak with Sayla and Tensay followed by building their huts and interact with each stone marker to check the resource requirements and start construction.

Each one of eight structures inside your village has two builds – an initial build and an upgraded build. Upgrading a structure requires a specific rare skin which can be hard to come by.

You populate the village by rescuing tribespeople, completing story missions, completing optional missions, and more. As the village’s population grows, you gain access to XP boost and bags of weapon resources and food.

You can view an overview of population and respective bonuses:

20 People – 1 Bag of Weapon Resources and Food

40 People – 2 Bags of Weapon Resources and Food

60 People – 3 Bags of Weapon Resources and Food

Every 10 after 60 People – 2% bonus XP for every 10 people (Caps at 40%)

Village Huts

Takkar’s Cave

This can be considered as Takkar’s personal quarters from where he is able to check on his progression, fast travel, and other things:

How to Bring: Complete Beast Master mission and then speak with Sayla

Level 1 Prerequisites : 4 Alder Wood + 3 Slate + 2 Reeds + 4 Goat Skins

: 4 Alder Wood + 3 Slate + 2 Reeds + 4 Goat Skins Level 1 Rewards : Survival Skills, Bow upgrade, Club upgrade, Sting Bomb throwable, and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 35 Alder Wood + 25 Slate + 10 Reeds + 4 Badger Skins + 40 Villagers

: 35 Alder Wood + 25 Slate + 10 Reeds + 4 Badger Skins + 40 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : 3000 XP

Sayla’s Hut

You need to build this along with Tensay’s Hut in order to acquire Attack of the Udam mission. Sayla can also teach you some unique food recipes:

How to Bring: Complete Beast Master mission and then speak with Sayla

Level 1 Prerequisites : 4 Alder Wood + 3 Slate + 2 Reeds + 2 Deer Skins

: 4 Alder Wood + 3 Slate + 2 Reeds + 2 Deer Skins Level 1 Rewards : Sayla missions, Gathering Skills, Food Recipes; Scent Camouflage, Fireproof, Speed Boost; Free items in Reward Stash, and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 35 Alder Wood + 20 Slate + 20 Reeds + 4 Mammoth Skins + 40 Villagers

: 35 Alder Wood + 20 Slate + 20 Reeds + 4 Mammoth Skins + 40 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : Food Recipes (Full Health and Ultimate Boost), Rare items in Reward Stash, and 3000 XP

Tensay’s Hut

You need to build this along with Sayla’s Hut in order to acquire Attack of the Udam mission. His Beast Master skills are also noteworthy when it comes to taming beasts:

How to Bring: Complete Beast Master mission and then speak with Tensay

Level 1 Prerequisites : 2 Alder Wood + 2 Slate + 2 Reeds + 2 Wolf Skins

: 2 Alder Wood + 2 Slate + 2 Reeds + 2 Wolf Skins Level 1 Rewards : Tensay missions, Beast Master skills, and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 38 Alder Wood + 15 Slate + 16 Reeds + Rare Black Lion Skins + 40 Villagers

: 38 Alder Wood + 15 Slate + 16 Reeds + Rare Black Lion Skins + 40 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : 3000 XP

Wogah’s Hut

Wogah is extremely helpful in the sense that he provides you with specialized items such as grappling claw, bombs, traps, bags, and more:

How to Bring: Complete Blood of Oros mission and then speak with Wogah

Level 1 Prerequisites : 3 Alder Wood + 3 Slate + 3 Reeds + 2 Jaguar Skins

: 3 Alder Wood + 3 Slate + 3 Reeds + 2 Jaguar Skins Level 1 Rewards : Crafting Skills, Club Belt, Spear Belt, Pack, Hunter Belt, Throwing Shard Belt, Trap, Berserk Shard, and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 20 North Cedar + 15 North Black Rock + 10 North Clay + 3 Cave Bear Skin + 40 Villagers

: 20 North Cedar + 15 North Black Rock + 10 North Clay + 3 Cave Bear Skin + 40 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : Bomb Belt and 3000 XP

Jayma’s Hut

Jayma not only brings some useful hunting skills, but also provides you with the sling and long bow. You need to complete On the Hunt after defeating Attack of the Udam to bring her to the village:

How to Bring: Complete On the Hunt mission and then speak with Jayma

Level 1 Prerequisites : 5 Alder Wood + 4 Slate + 3 Reeds + Brown Bear Skin

: 5 Alder Wood + 4 Slate + 3 Reeds + Brown Bear Skin Level 1 Rewards : Hunting Skills, Sling, Long Bow, and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 45 South Maple + 30 South Stone + 15 South Rock Dust + 2 Rare White Deer Skins + 40 Villagers

: 45 South Maple + 30 South Stone + 15 South Rock Dust + 2 Rare White Deer Skins + 40 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : Double Bow and 3000 XP

Karoosh’s Hut

You need to find Karoosh and complete Brother in Need mission in order to acquire Fighting Skills, Winter Clothing, and more:

How to Bring: Complete Brother in Need mission and then speak with Karoosh

Level 1 Prerequisites : 4 Alder Wood + 5 Slate + 2 Reeds + 4 Wolf Skins

: 4 Alder Wood + 5 Slate + 2 Reeds + 4 Wolf Skins Level 1 Rewards : Fighting skills, Two-Handed Club, Winter Clothing, and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 30 North Cedar + 35 North Black Rock + 20 North Clay + Rare Stripe Wolf Skins + 40 Villagers

: 30 North Cedar + 35 North Black Rock + 20 North Clay + Rare Stripe Wolf Skins + 40 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : 3000 XP

Dah’s Hut

You need to capture the Big Darwa Fort and complete the Wenja Welcome mission to acquire the Berserker Bomb, Udam Skills, and Melee Resistance skills:

How to Bring: Complete Wenja Welcome mission and then speak with Dah

Level 1 Prerequisites : 15 North Cedar + 15 North Black Rock + 15 North Clay + Rare Black Dhole Skins + 40 Villagers

: 15 North Cedar + 15 North Black Rock + 15 North Clay + Rare Black Dhole Skins + 40 Villagers Level 1 Rewards : Udam skills and 1500 XP

Level 2 Prerequisites : 35 North Cedar + 25 North Black Rock + 20 North Clay + Rare Two Horn Rhino Skin + 50 Villagers

: 35 North Cedar + 25 North Black Rock + 20 North Clay + Rare Two Horn Rhino Skin + 50 Villagers Level 2 Rewards : 3000 XP and Dah Mission

Roshani’s Hut

You need capture the Fire Screamer Fort and complete Seeds of the Sun to acquire the Fire Bomb, Izlia skills, fire abilities; all of which are extremely valuable:

How to Bring: Complete Seeds of the Sun mission and then speak with Roshani

Level 1 Prerequisites : 25 South Maple + 20 South Stone + 15 South Rock Dust + 2 Rare Red Elk Skin + 40 Villagers

: 25 South Maple + 20 South Stone + 15 South Rock Dust + 2 Rare Red Elk Skin + 40 Villagers Level 1 Rewards : Izila Skills and 1500 XP