Far Cry Primal Resources Farming Guide – Weapons, Food, Animal Skins

In Far Cry Primal, you need resources for almost everything – crafting gear, upgrading structures, food, weapons, and more.

Far Cry Primal Resources Farming

Resources are acquired after interacting with plants, trees, rocks, dead animals, and other materials. While collecting resources, you should always use your Hunter Vision for easy recognition.

Moreover, do note that there are some rare resources as well which are hard to come across. Also note that there you cannot carry infinite resources and must upgrade your bags to hold more of the resources.

As you progress through the game, you will randomly receive resources inside your Reward Stash. This guide details all the available resources in Far Cry: Primal and each one’s generic location:

Weapon Resources

Animal Fat

Where to Find : All Animals

This resource is required to set Weapons on fire and craft fire bombs.

Hardwood

Where to Find : Wood

This resource is required to craft clubs, spears, traps, and arrows.

Flint

Where to Find : Stones and Rocks

This resource is required to craft clubs, spears, and shards.

Animal Hide

Where to Find : All Animals

This resource is required to craft clubs, spears, shards, and sting bombs.

Bone

Where to Find : All Large Animals

This resource is required to upgrade items, craft the Kapala Shard and Blood Shasti Club.

Bee Cluster

Where to Find : Inside Hives

This resource is required to craft sting bombs.

Clay Pot

Where to Find : Dead Bodies

This resource is required to craft berserk bombs and fire bombs.

Food

Meat

Where to Find : All Animals

This resource is required to craft the Basic Healing recipe, heal tamed beasts, and craft bait.

Green Leaf

Where to Find : Scattered All Around Oros

This resource is required to craft the Rugged Healing and Full Health recipes.

Violet Leaf

Where to Find : Scattered All Around Oros

This resource is required to craft the Scent Camouflage recipe.

Blue Leaf

Where to Find : Scattered All Around Oros

This resource is required to craft the Speed Boost recipe.

South Purple Leaf

Where to Find : Southern edge of Oros

This resource is required to craft the Fireproof recipe.

North Yellow Leaf

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to craft the berserk shard and berserk bomb.

Rare North Yellow Leaf

Where to Find : Complete Into Udam Land and Small Chance from North Yellow Leaves

This resource is required to craft the Antidote recipe.

Red Leaf

Where to Find : Scattered All Around Oros

This resource is required to revive beasts and craft the Ultimate Boost recipe.

Rare Plant Root

Where to Find : Small of Chance from Plants

This resource is required to craft the Ultimate Boost recipe.

Village Resources

Alder Wood

Where to Find : Western Edge of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Slate

Where to Find : Western Edge of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Reeds

Where to Find : Western Edge of Oros; Near Water

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Rare Reeds

Where to Find : Rarely While Collecting the Reeds

This resource is required to upgrade weapons and items.

North Cedar

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Rare North Cedar

Where to Find : Rarely While Collecting the North Cedar

This resource is required to upgrade weapons and items.

North Black Rock

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Blood of Oros

Where to Find : Complete Blood of Oros and Rarely Find it While Collecting the North Black Rock

Upgrade weapons and items.

North Clay

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros; Near Water

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

South Maple

Where to Find : Southern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Rare South Maple

Where to Find : Rarely While Collecting the South Maple

This resource is required to build huts and upgrade weapons.

South Stone

Where to Find : Southern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Rare South Stone

Where to Find : Rarely While Collecting the South Stone

This resource is required to upgrade weapons and items.

South Rock Dust

Where to Find : Southern Edge of Oros; Near Water

This resource is required to build village huts, craft weapons and items.

Animal Skins

Goat Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Deer Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Rare White Deer Skin

Where to Find : Among Other Deer

This resource is required to build huts.

Wolf Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Rare White Wolf Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other White Wolves

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Rare Stripe Wolf Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Stripe Wolves

This resource is required to build village huts.

Dhole Skin

Where to Find : Western Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Rare Black Dhole Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Dholes

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Brown Bear Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Cave Bear Skin

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Sabretooth Tiger Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Cave Lion Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Rare Black Lion Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Black Lions

This resource is required to build village huts.

Tapir Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros; at Night

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Tall Elk Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Rare Red Elk Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Red Elk

This resource is required to build village huts.

Yak Skin

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade the Guts Bag.

Rare White Yak Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other White Yaks

This resource is required to upgrade Winter Clothing.

Boar Skin

Where to Find : Western Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Badger Skin

Where to Find : Between Western and Southern Forests of Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Jaguar Skin

Where to Find : Western and Southern Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Rare Black Jaguar Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Black Jaguars

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Leopard Skin

Where to Find : Northern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Mammoth Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to build village huts and upgrade items.

Woolly Rhino Skin

Where to Find : Southern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade the Spear Belt.

Rare Two Horn Rhino Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Woolly Rhinos

This resource is required to build Huts.

Monkey Skin

Where to Find : Southern Edge of Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Bitefish Skin

Where to Find : All Around Oros

This resource is required to upgrade items.

Rare Red Bitefish Skin

Where to Find : Rarely Among Other Bitefish

This resource is required to build village huts.

Feathers

Where to Find : All Around Oros; from Any Bird

This resource is required to upgrade the Quiver.

Rare Feathers

Where to Find : Complete Wogah’s Claw and from Any Bird

This resource is required to upgrade the Quiver.