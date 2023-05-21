Far Cry Primal Outposts Guide – How to Capture, Skirmish, Expansion

Liberated Far Cry Primal Outposts enables them to be used as Fast Travel points across the in-game world and access points for players Far Cry Primal Reward Stash.

Far Cry Primal Outposts are essentially enemy camps which are heavily fortified and cannot be liberated without a strategic plan-of-action and necessary tools.

There are a total of 15 Far Cry Primal Outposts and liberating each one not only rants a Fast Travel Point and Reward Stash Accessibility, but also Village Population, and Village Resources, and XP – additional Stealth XP.

Far Cry Primal Outposts Guide

While you can liberate a Far Cry Primal Outpost using any strategy you prefer, sticking to stealth rewards as much as 1,750 additional XP. Moreover, this approach will also save you from the hassle of dealing with reinforcements.

In addition to this, there are alarms within almost ever Far Cry Primal Outpost that can be operated b an enemy to call in the reinforcements. However, the alarms can be rendered useless b using weapons, burning, or interacting with them.

Aside from alarms scattered around a Far Cry Primal Outpost, the Elite Slingers can also call in reinforcements b a portable horn at their disposal, therefore; dispose them off as quickly as possible!

Lastly, do note that the time of the day does not reduce the number of enemies inside a Far Cry Primal Outpost, but you can expect most of enemies asleep around the campfire at nighttime which is a plus.

Far Cry Primal Outposts

The section contains a list of all 15 outposts in the game along with each one’s base and special rewards:

Far Cry Primal Kapal Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1000 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Swaras Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1000 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Payska River Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1250 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Piki Meat Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1250 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Snow Shwalda Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1250 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Fallen Tashla Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1500 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Platu Cave Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1500 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Ring Wall Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1500 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Tushwarha Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1500 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Twarsha Cave Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1500 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Kaba Blade Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1750 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Kwacha Stone Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1750 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Nada Swamp Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1750 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Nasan Horn Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1750 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Far Cry Primal Rotten Lake Outpost

Base Rewards : 500 XP, Population, and Village Resources

Stealth Rewards : 1750 XP, Fast Travel, and Stash

Kapal Outpost

Head in from the high road on the north side and free the Wolf inside. From there, head towards the waterfall and fire arrows to enemies that are hurting the Wolf and let the beast continue its work.

Alternatively, you can jump into the water below and clear all the mess and capture the outpost.

Swara’s Outpost

Head in from the north side of the base and disarm two of three alarms and a Warrior inside – there are Elite Slingers inside the base. From there, round the base in clockwise direction and disarm the last alarm.

Deal with the nearby Archer, the Spearman inside the tent, and another Archer on the west side of the base. Do not forget to use the Beast Companion to earn the Stealth Bonus.

Payska River Outpost

Head inside from the water to the southeast side of the base, dispose off an Archer, another Archer on the east side and a Stationary Alarm in the same area – the area also houses a patrolling Elite Slinger.

After that, simply run around the outer-edges of the camp and continue to eliminate enemies. Lastly, dispose off another Elite Slinger in the middle of the camp, near the campfire to capture the outpost.

Piki Meat Outpost

Head inside the base from the high round on the north side and eliminate two lone Warriors. Using the same area, disarm a Stationary Alarm and the head inside from the east side after dealing with Warrior at the entrance.

From there, head towards the disabled alarm to deal with two Archers. With those out of the way, call in the Beast Companion to attack one of the two Elite Slingers and engage one of them with a well-placed spear.

Snow Shwalda Outpost

You need to head in from the south side, climb the vines on the right-hand-side (before the camp), head north towards the backside of the camp, and shoot a Stationary Alarm from up there.

After heading down the large vines in the north side, engage the Elite Slinger with the Beast Companion and the Scourge with a well-placed spear.

Once done, head west to eliminate a Warrior and an Archer and then another couple of Spearman who will start searching for you! From there, eliminate the Archer at the south entrance and capture the outpost.

Fallen Tashla Outpost

You need to head in from north and eliminate a Spearman once inside. From there, continue ahead to disable Stationary Alarms – west alarm by setting the hut on fire and cave one by eliminating the Warrior near it.

From there, head north in order to eliminate an Elite Slinger in the area. Next up, head inside the cave and use the Beast Companion to eliminate the Elite Warrior while engage the Elite Chieftain yourself!

Platu Cave Outpost

You need to head from the south side of the area and use Heavy Takedown sill in order to eliminate the Elite Chieftain. From there, eliminate another couple of Spearmen and the Stationary Alarm.

Continue through the area to eliminate the Elite Scourge and another Stationary Alarm. From there, head to the north side and takedown a couple of Elite Slingers on the upper level – leave the Spearman with the villagers.

At this point, you should be able to separate the Elite Chieftain and another Elite Slinger nearby. Perform Heavy Takedown to deal with Elite Chieftain and the Beast Companion for the Elite Slinger.

Lastly, head to the backside of where the villagers are and eliminate the Spearman to capture the outpost.

Ring Wall Outpost

Head in from the south side and use the lower grappling point in order to pull yourself and get to the backside of the outpost. Once up, perform a Takedown on the Elite Archer and disable two Stationary Alarms using bow and arrows.

You need to wait for the Elite Slinger to head inside the camp with a female villager. During this time, head north to eliminate a couple of Spearmen and the Elite Chieftain using Heavy Takedown.

Circle the area in clockwise direction and eliminate two Warriors on the outer-edge of the area and another Elite Chieftain on the south side. Finally, eliminate the Elite Slinger inside the camp and complete the job.

Tushwarha Outpost

There are a few grappling points on the east side of the area which allow you to enter the base and disable both of the Stationary Alarms inside. There are a couple of Elite Slingers near the disabled alarms and three Archers who patrol the area.

Mae sure not to get caught and eliminate all of them strategically! From there, eliminate the remaining Scourge and Spearmen inside the camp one after the other – using the Beast Companion if necessary!

Tushwarha Cave Outpost

You need to head in from the northern-most entrance, quickly eliminate a Scourge, and an Archer near the water on the south side. Head to the northern side and free the caged animal to do most of the completion of the job.

While the beast is doing the work, disable one alarm near the water, head west (across the water) to eliminate the Scourge, and line a shot at the Stationary Alarm.

Finally, deal with another Slinger and an Archer without getting noticed and capture the outpost with maximum rewards.

Kaba Blade Outpost

You need to disable the north Stationary Alarms from the west-side entrance and another one from the south entrance. Enter from the southwest with the Beast Companion engaging one Elite Slinger and line a spear-shot on the other one.

Recall the beast and use bow and arrows to eliminate the nearby Scourge. Go back to re-enter the camp from the west side, eliminate the Elite Scourge on the tower, and the remaining Spearmen and the Archers.

Lastly, stun the Elite Chieftain from a distance and free up the Brown Bear to complete the job.

Kwacha Stone Outpost

Firstly, you need to circle around the outer-edges of the camp in order to disable three Stationary Alarms and four caged animals. From there, head in from the west side and deal with four Elite Slingers, without revealing yourself!

While the animals are bus, head back to call in the Owl and scout the entire area to pinpoint the location of each and every enemy inside. If there are any enemies left, you can use the Beast Companion to deal with the left ones.

Once done, you will only have to deal with the Elite Chieftain. You need to make sure to head in hidden and use the Heavy Takedown to eliminate him and complete the job.

Nada Swamp Outpost

Head in the camp from the north side, lure the Slinger near the large tent, and perform a Takedown to eliminate the first enemy. From there, head inside the large tent and disable all three Stationary Alarms in the area.

Call in the Beast Companion to engage the Elite Warriors, eliminate the Elite Slinger, and then help the Beast Companion finish the job. From there, head north and eliminate the Warriors and Spearmen.

Finally, head to the east side of the camp and use the tall grass to stay hidden and perform Heavy Takedown to eliminate him and complete the job.

Nasan Horn Outpost

You need to use the grappling points located on the south side of the area which will provide you with high round and clear shots at all of the Stationary Alarms in the area. From the same area, score a headshot on the Elite Slinger from above.

From there, eliminate the Scourge and head behind the nearby tent. Stay hidden and deal with the approaching Warrior and Scourge on the west side.

After that, head towards the Elite Chieftain, eliminate the Slinger, and use Heavy Takedown to eliminate the Elite Chieftain. Retrace our steps back to the Elite Slinger and free the Cave Lion near the Warrior and the Spearman.

Continue to stun the Elite Chieftain from a distance so as to let the Cave Lion finish the job, eliminate any remaining enemies, and capture the outpost.

Rotten Lake Outpost

You need to head inside from the high round on the west side, call in the Owl to scout the area, and eliminate two Elite Slingers near the north side.

Continue along the upper levels and eliminate an Archer and the Elite Slinger on the farther side. From there, head to the south side of the camp and deal with another Elite Slinger facing the west side of the area.

After that, once again head to the high round and disable a couple of Stationary Alarms in the middle of the area. This will alert an Archer and an Elite Slinger near the fire – eliminate them both as soon as possible!

Now all that you need to do is to simply run around the camp, eliminating enemies one after the other, and just conceal yourself to acquire the extra Stealth XP.