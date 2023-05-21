Far Cry Primal Food Recipes Guide – Healing Recipes, How to Unlock

While the basic healing in the game is available right from the start; you gain access to more healing recipes. However, while the Primitive Healing does not require any ingredients, all other healing recipes require meat and plants.

Far Cry Primal Food Recipes, Healing Recipes

At the start of the game, you start off with just 2 HP bars, but these can be expanded to a total of 6 using by buying Skills.

In order to heal, all you need to do is to press the Heal Button or use the D-Pad in order to navigate through all available Healing Recipes. In addition to replenishing HP, certain recipes also have other effects.

For example, Speed Boost not only replenishes 2 HP bars, but also increases speed during sprinting and swimming. In addition to this, Fireproof not only replenishes HP, but also grants resistance against fire damage. This basically makes it good inside Izlia regions; especially against Batari.

And finally, as the name suggests, the Ultimate Boost not only replenishes 6 bars of HP, but also combines the effects of Speed Boost, Scent Camouflage, and Fireproof.

You can read on for an overview of all the available Healing Recipes in the game, each one recipe, and how to unlock them:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Healing Recipes

Primitive Heal

How to Unlock : Purchase Primitive Heal I and II skills

Recipe : N/A

This replenishes 1 or 2 bars of HP.

Basic Healing

How to Unlock : By Default

Recipe : 1x Meat

This replenishes 2 bars of HP.

Rugged Healing

How to Unlock : Complete Deep Wounds

Recipe : 1x Meat + 1x Green Leaf

This replenishes 3 bars of HP.

Full Health

How to Unlock : You Need to upgrade Sayla’s Hut to Level 2

Recipe : 1x Meat + 2x Green Leaf

This replenishes 6 bars of HP.

Speed Boost

How to Unlock : You Need to build Sayla’s Hut

Recipe : 2x Meat + 1x Blue Leaf

This replenishes 2 bars of HP and increases sprint/swim speed.

Scent Camouflage

How to Unlock : You Need to build Sayla’s Hut

Recipe : 2x Meat + 1x Violet Leaf

This replenishes 2 bars of HP and renders it harder to for animals to hear you.

Fireproof

How to Unlock : You Need to build Sayla’s Hut

Recipe : 2x Meat + 1x South Purple Leaf

This replenishes 2 bars of HP and decreases damage taken from fire.

Antidote

How to Unlock : Complete Into Udam Land and Speak with Sayla

Recipe : 1x Meat + 1x Rare North Yellow Leaf

This replenishes 2 bars of HP and removes all poison effects.

Ultimate Boost

How to Unlock : You Need to upgrade Sayla’s Hut to Level 2

Recipe : 4x Meat + 2x Red Leaf + 4x Rare Plant Root

This replenishes 6 bars of HP and also combines the effects of Scent Camouflage, Fireproof, and Speed Boost.