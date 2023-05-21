Far Cry New Dawn Ethanol Farming Locations Guide

Ethanol is a resource needed by the players to upgrade Prosperity Homebase Facilities in Far Cry New Dawn to enhance skills and obtain better weapons. In this Far Cry New Dawn Ethanol Farming Guide, we’ll show you how to accumulate enough of the said resource for future upgrades.

Far Cry New Dawn Ethanol Farming

In Far Cry New Dawn, Ethanol is used as the main fuel source. Ethanol is needed to upgrade your Homebase Facilities in Prosperity. Upgrading your Prosperity Homebase will help you to obtain better weapons, increase health, improve vehicles, and make use of maps.

We’ll be showing you the fastest way to get Ethanol in Far Cry New Dawn. Some of the fastest ways to get Ethanol is through Expeditions and taking over Ethanol trucks and tankers.

Getting these upgrades will increase your chance of survival against tougher enemies. Ethanol can be acquired in three ways in the FC New Dawn:

Capturing Outposts

The quickest way to acquire Ethanol in high amounts is by liberating the Outposts. There are a total of 10 Outposts in the game which are easy to locate due to the smoke coming out of them.

Use your weapons to take down the enemies and doing so without getting caught or triggering any alarms will reward you with bonus Ethanol.

You can increase the amount of Ethanol by using the “Scavenging” option. After each capture, you will be asked if you want to “Scavenge” it.

This means you have to hand the Outpost back to the enemies which will increase the difficulty level. If you conquer it again, the amount of Ethanol looted increases as well.

You can use this method twice which means that after conquering the Outpost the first time, you can collect Ethanol two more times from the same place.

The amount of Ethanol that you can get from Liberating and Scavenging outposts ranges from 50 Ethanol to 600 Ethanol.

Ethanol Tankers

Ethanol is delivered to various Outposts in the game. Tankers that have the word “Ethanol” displayed on them carry them around. You have to stand near an Outpost to steal Ethanol from these tankers when they pass.

You can steal the Ethanol by taking control of the vehicle by shooting down the driver. Do it very carefully as alcohol is highly flammable and one shot in the wrong direction can take away your Ethanol.

Take the Ethanol truck to your base and claim your Ethanol. You can farm about 75 Ethanol with this method.

This method is not the most efficient one as the tanker can get blown by the enemies on your way to the base. It takes a lot of time and effort to pull this off and the reward that you get from it is not worth the hassle.

Ethanol from Supply Drops

This is the most common way of getting Ethanol in Far Cry New Dawn. Supply Drops are totally random in the game. When the package is dropped from an airplane, you are informed about it by an on-screen message.

You should be able to identify them by the yellow smoke coming out from them. Reach to the place and kill the enemies that are guarding the Supply Drop to claim it. You can farm around 40 Ethanol by using this method in FC New Dawn.