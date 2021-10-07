Far Cry 6 Rooster Locations Guide

Far Cry 6 contains a Tekken-style cockfighting game where you control a Rooster of your own and fight to defeat other opponents for rewards. In this guide, we will give you all the Far Cry 6 Rooster Locations so you can expand your roster of fighters.

There are a total of 19 Roosters in Far Cry 6 but 6 of them you will get as a reward from Ubisoft Connect. You can only find 13 Roosters in Far Cry 6 which are also responsible for the trophy/achievement.

By collecting all 13 Roosters the “Recrooster” Trophy will be unlocked. In this guide, we will tell you about the location of all 13 Roosters so you can get the “Recrooster” Trophy.

El Aguila

The First Rooster you are going to find is the El Aguila Rooster. For this get to the location shown on the map above and then take the wooden path upwards. Turn a little right and you will find this Rooster in the wooden box on the edge of the mountain.

El Rato

Go to the location shown on the map above and then move forward where you see some cages as well. You will find it inside the wooden box right next to a man feeding a Rooster.

El Dorado

Firstly go to the same location where you find the El Rato Rooster and talk to the man who was feeding the Rooster and accept the “Spur of the Moment” Yaran Story.

Then go to the location shown on the map above and enter the tunnel. Enter through the first door you see on the left. Then take another left and after that go right and downstairs.

Continue to move forward and you will reach an end with an open door on the right side. Enter that area and you will see some chicken and eggs on the table. Right here in the left corner of that table, you will find the Rooster inside the box.

La Bestia Blanca

Go to the location shown on the map above and then move forward and enter the house in front of you with something written on the outside wall. You will find it just behind the door.

Acero

This one is pretty easy to find. Simply go to the location shown on the map and you will find it right in front on the top of a covered cage.

Papacito

Go to the location shown on the map and you will find it inside a shed covered in dry grass on the top of some other cages.

El Pico

For the El Pico Rooster go to the location shown on the map and enter the side yard of the house you see on the right side. You will find it right after entering the side yard at the left side next to a concrete bricks structure with a bottle on top.

El Fenix

Go to the location shown on the map and enter the hen’s cage you can see on the right side of the house. You will find it on the top of some wooden boxes.

La Muerte Negra

For La Muerte Negra go to the location shown on the map and jump into the cage you see on the left side. You will find it right next to the fence on the opposite side close to a cage covered in blue plastic.

El Huevo

Go to the location shown on the map and enter the Oficinas PDP La Joya building. From there go upstairs and you will see a locked storeroom-type area there. Broken the lock and open the door and you will find the El Huevo Rooster right inside that.

Hermoso

Once you reach the location shown on the map just enter the shed in front with the light right in the middle of the roof. You will find this Rooster right there on the top of some dry grass.

El Gallo Magnifico

This one is collected during the “Everything to Lose” Yaran Story. Go to the Fernads valley and talk to a farmer there and accept the story. After that go to the location shown on the map above and then move forward.

Enter the first house on the right side and collect the shed key from the table. Now came out and enter the shed right in front of the house using the key.

La Bala De Plata

Go to the location shown on the map and move towards the signboard saying BIENVENIDOS. You will find the Rooster on the backside of that signboard inside a wooden cart.