Far Cry 6 allows the players to choose between either a male or female Dani Rojas; the main character. If you are wondering which choice to make, then this Far Cry 6 Male or Female Character Choice Guide is definitely going to help you make the decision.

Far Cry 6 Male or Female Character Choice

The players are required to choose between male or female Dani Rojas right at the start, so you should be certain before making a choice. The players make a choice by selecting a photograph for the passport.

Once the players make a decision, then they cannot reverse it unless they restart the game. So, the decision should be made carefully.

Before you make a decision, note that there is no difference in gameplay for both male and female versions. However, the appearance and the voice are different for both versions.

The players do not need to worry about the style of conversation and dialogues, as they are the same for both versions. The female Dani Rojas is represented by Nisa Gunduz, while the male version is represented by Sean Rey.

With that being said, the decision of choosing a male Dani Rojas or female Dani Rojas totally depends on the personal preference of the players. The above facts depict that they only have a difference in their personalities due to varying voices and appearances.

Since the gameplay for both of them is exactly the same, so the players can decide by considering what personality would be best suitable for their character. So, hear both the voices and observe the appearances, then make a decision according to your liking.

We hope that this guide helps you to make a reasonable choice for your main character. So, get ready to set for a thrilling journey across Yara.